MIZUHO AMERICAS SUPPORTS VETERAN-OWNED BUSINESSES BY BECOMING A NVBDC CORPORATE MEMBER
NVBDC welcomes Mizuho Americas as their newest Corporate Member.
The diverse backgrounds, viewpoints, and ideas that our partners bring to the table help us succeed in our business and enrich our firm culturally. We are proud to join NVBDC as a corporate member.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce Mizuho Americas as its newest Corporate Member. Mizuho’s commitment to supporting NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) is an ongoing effort to strengthen their outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
— Ronald Taylor, MNG Dir, Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Mizuho Americas
“The diverse backgrounds, viewpoints, and ideas that our partners and clients bring to the table help us succeed in our business and enrich our firm culturally,” said Ronald Taylor, Managing Director, Head of Diversity and Inclusion at Mizuho Americas. “We are proud to join NVBDC as a corporate member and look forward to enhancing our relationships with Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses.”
Mizuho strives to create an environment of mutual understanding, respect, and inclusiveness that fosters a diversity of ideas and drives a high-performance culture. This extends to their supplier diversity relationships, where they invite partnerships with certified businesses owned, operated, and controlled by women, minorities, LGBT, people with disabilities, and veterans to further promote diversity and social growth.
“We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses,” said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC. “NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.”
Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries.
NVBDC and Mizuho Americas are partnering through the Mizuho Supplier Diversity Program https://www.mizuhogroup.com/americas/diversity-and-inclusion/supplier-diversity. For more information on this opportunity with Mizuho Americas they can be contacted by emailing supplierdiversity@mizuhogroup.com
TO learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
