Kickstarter: Auron, Self-Cleaning Water Bottle, Hits 100% of Funding Goal in less than 24 Hours

Auron is a self-purifying flask that turns any water into 100% pure drinking water in 60 seconds. Not only can Auron's double-walled insulation keep your temperature cool (or hot) for 24+ hours, but they also have a built-in temperature display that will let you know the temperature of your beverage at all times. The UV-C light inside of the bottle kills odor-causing and harmful bacteria, so you'll never have to deal with stinky, musty water bottles again.

Auron is a self-cleaning water bottle that purifies drinking water with UV light. It launched on Kickstarter last week and was fully funded within 24 hours.

Auron cleans itself and needs no scrubbing. And, it can purify water from any tap, fountain, or river. It’s a portable, ever-lasting water purifier.” — Melissa Swanston

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auron, the self-cleaning water bottle, is a new take on reusable water bottles. Thanks to a UV light cleaning mechanism in the lid, Auron is able to sterilize itself and its contents in 60 seconds, eliminating 99.99% of microbial life. Cleaning can be activated manually, or the user can set Auron to automatic and it will clean itself every four hours.

Unlike other purifying water bottles, Auron has no replaceable parts. One Auron bottle is able to clean itself continuously for over 100 years without the need to replace filters or batteries.

Auron launched on Kickstarter last week with a campaign heavily focused on its eco-conscious design and anti-plastic mission. This has resonated with the forward-thinking community of backers who helped Auron meet its funding goal in under 24 hours, signaling it may be Kickstarter’s next breakout success.

“Over the last decade, the world has woken up to the dangers of plastic pollution,” said Melissa Swanston, a spokesperson for Auron. “We love how people are switching to reusable bottles. But, these bottles have their faults. They’re dirty, smelly, and difficult to clean. Plus, you can only use them if you have a clean water source nearby, which most of the global population does not. Auron cleans itself and needs no scrubbing. And, it can purify water from any tap, fountain, or river. It’s a portable, ever-lasting water purifier.”

The makers of Auron are hoping to increase the use of reusable water bottles around the globe, thus lowering plastic dependency and pollution. According to Melissa, they plan to do this by combining practical solutions and the “cool factor.”

“Auron can’t just be a water purifier. That’s no fun. It also has to be stylish. We designed Auron with sleek curves and an attractive LED display. It also comes in multiple colors. Our goal is to make Auron a sustainable fashion statement.”

Auron functions much like a standard reusable water bottle. To use it, unscrew the vacuum-sealed lid and fill the chamber with water or any other beverage. To purify the contents and/or clean the bottle, tap the lid two times. When purification begins, a display on the lid will start a countdown of 60 seconds.

Additional programmable features include auto-cleaning and hydration reminders. Auron’s display will also show the temperature of the beverage within.

Auron’s vacuum-sealed and double-walled chamber is an effective insulator. It is able to keep drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12. It can be used to store any type of beverage, including coffee, tea, soda, and beer.

Travel-friendly and extremely durable, Auron is resistant to damage from shock, rust, corrosion, and humidity. It fits in any water-bottle holder, pouch, or pocket in a car or bag, and its sweat-proof and spill-proof design ensure residue and condensation cannot escape the bottle.

Auron is an ideal outdoors companion. It can purify water in nature such as lakes, ponds, and rivers, making it a safety essential in the wild. It needs to be charged just once every two months for daily use.

Keeping with its eco-conscious message, Auron is manufactured sustainably using recycled materials.

Having met its funding goal, Auron will begin production before the end of its Kickstarter campaign, ensuring backers will receive their orders within 2-3 months.

About Auron Bottle

Auron Bottle was founded in 2019 by a frequent traveler who became passionate about sustainable travel. It has since grown into an international team with offices based in Anaheim, California.

The goal of Auron Bottle was to create a sustainable water bottle that resulted in decreased consumption and waste from the factory floor to the customer’s water drinking journey. In theory, one Auron bottle would reduce the use of fossil fuels as well as eliminate waste from thousands of disposable bottles.

To achieve its environmental ambitions, Auron Bottle created a water purifier bottle that required no replacement parts and no hassle. Auron makes it easier than ever to access clean drinking water anywhere for free.

Learn more about Auron Bottle and pre-order your Auron today at https://auronbottle.com/

