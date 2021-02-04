Elizabeth Roberts Recounts Losing and Regaining Eyesight in Memoir
"Glimpses . . . Now I Can See" is a moving true story of resilience, hope and love

When Elizabeth Roberts experienced corneal edema, she lost her vision and underwent the most difficult ordeal of her life. Worse yet, the treatment was painstaking, resulting in a back and forth process of losing her vision, regaining and losing it again due to complications. Yet she persevered and now she reflects upon those experiences and shares her story with her memoir, " Glimpses . . . Now I Can See"
Corneal edema is when there is a break in the integrity of the layers of the cornea, causing the accumulation of fluids, ultimately causing a loss of transparency which then impairs eyesight. This can be caused by certain viruses, immunological complications, as part of glaucoma or other eye problems, among other causes. This condition was what Roberts experienced and the long process of treatment resulted in losing and regaining her vision not once but five times. The first three times were during her time teaching at Ohio Northern University. She regained vision with corneal implants, became a full professor and retired in 2003.
Needless to say, the ordeal was difficult and in her memoir she recounts the experience as well as various stages of her life with students, colleagues, and friends. She recounts her adoption, her childhood and her work as a university professor serving as a guiding influence for the students under her wing. Moreover, she delves into moments of self-questioning even in the face of success. She pays tribute to a lifelong friend, her dissertation professor, and her adorable animal companions Soda Pop, Skeeter, and Pipkin - her lamb, donkey, and cat.
The chronicle covers crucial life moments, the highs and the low, promising to touch the reader with all manner of feelings. These are the titular glimpses she writes about - the invaluable things in life people need to survive and, more than that, flourish. Roberts conveys her resilience, hope and love which can serve as inspiration for others going through similarly trying times. Moreover, the memoir also helps raise awareness for those with visual impairments and the struggles they go through.
About the Author
Elizabeth Roberts grew up on a Colorado ranch where she developed a love of animals. She has a B.A. in history, German, Latin and geology. Her master's was in theatre and communication, and her Ph.D. delved into communication theory and ancient and modern rhetoric. Roberts spent thirty years teaching persuasion, communication theory, oral interpretation, public speaking, and created Readers Theatre productions.
