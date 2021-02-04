Virtual Crowd Media Announces New Team Member Annemarie Gusmano
DELRAY BEACH, FL, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annemarie Gusmano joins the full- service digital media marketing agency Virtual Crowd Media. The company was formed by alumni of the largest marketing and technology agency in the U.S. so, Gusmano finds herself in an exceptional place to thrive.
Widely-regarded for her work in the automotive industry as an experienced Senior Sales Executive, she has over 25 years in advertising and digital sales. To that end, she will bring her skill in digital strategy, advertising sales, and integrated marketing to Virtual Crowd Media’s ongoing efforts to help clients increase brand recognition.
Eva Hodgens, CEO of Virtual Crowd Media, said, “We are excited that Annemarie has joined us. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge, and strong business relationships, as well as leadership skills that encompass acumen in exceptional revenue growth.”
For more information visit https://www.virtualcrowdmedia.com.
About Virtual Crowd Media:
Virtual Crowd Media is based in Delray Beach, Florida. The company’s success is driven by the experience of their staff as well as big data and A.I insights.
