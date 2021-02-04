DCP Midstream Joins The Environmental Partnership

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) announced it has joined The Environmental Partnership, a growing coalition of companies in the U.S. oil and natural gas industry committed to continuously improving the industry’s environmental performance by taking action in operations; building upon our knowledge; and fostering collaboration.



Natural gas is a critical component of our nation’s energy future and transition. As one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S., DCP plays a critical role in the energy value chain that drives our society. The company believes that industry has a responsibility to innovate and has a role to play in our nation’s clean energy future.

“DCP Midstream is committed to adopting industry leading best-practices and technologies focused on reducing our environmental footprint,” said Jerry Barnhill, group vice president and chief Environmental, Health, Safety and Operational Risk officer. “Joining The Environmental Partnership aligns with our sustainability goals, ongoing and continuous methane reduction activities, and overall effort to improve our environmental performance. This partnership will increase our opportunity to collaborate with industry partners and grow our industry leadership in sustainability and operational excellence.”

DCP is focused on long-term sustainability – committed to safety, social responsibility, diversity, environmental leadership, ethical business practices, and innovation to ensure the decisions the company makes today are also the right decisions for the future. DCP published its inaugural Sustainability Report in 2020 and to specifically advance the company’s sustainability goals teamed with Kairos Aerospace to launch the largest industry-led methane survey in the U.S.

Participants in The Environmental Partnership, an initiative of the American Petroleum Institute, believe that addressing environmental impacts is an important component of securing America’s long-term energy future. To that end, The Environmental Partnership’s initial focus is on solutions that are technically feasible, commercially proven and will result in significant emissions reductions. The Environmental Partnership will provide a forum for participants to share information and analyze best practices and technological breakthroughs in order to help improve our understanding of emissions and how best to reduce them.

ABOUT DCP MIDSTREAM, LP

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com .

ABOUT API

API represents all segments of America’s oil and natural gas industry. Its more than 600 members produce, process, and distribute most of the nation’s energy. The industry supports more than ten million U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement of millions of Americans. API was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization. In its first 100 years, API has developed more than 700 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding DCP Midstream, LP (the “Partnership” or “DCP”) and its affiliates, including projections, estimates, forecasts, plans and objectives. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, these statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other assumptions that are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Partnership’s actual results may vary materially from what management anticipated, estimated, forecasted, projected or expected.

The key risk factors that may have a direct bearing on the Partnership’s results of operations and financial condition are described in detail in the Partnership’s annual and quarterly reports most recently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable securities laws. Information contained herein speaks only as of the date hereof and is subject to change.

Media Contact:

Jeanette Alberg

303-605-3424

Investor Contact:

Sarah Sandberg

303-605-1626