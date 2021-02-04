Novel Therapeutic Approaches for Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

The Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma treatment spectrum has expanded significantly in recent years, particularly for patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) disease. Many prominent players are working on developing therapies to improve the condition.

DelveInsight’s, “Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Pipeline Insight'' report provides comprehensive insights about 100+﻿ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape. It comprises DLBCL pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights the inactive DLBCL pipeline products.





Some of the significant Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report Highlights

Several prominent companies such as ADC Therapeutics, BeiGene, Nordic Nanovector, bluebird bio, Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie, Roche and many others are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma R&D. The DLBCL pipeline therapies are focused on novel approaches for the treatment.

Different therapies which are used include Cytotoxic therapies, Antibodies- Bispecific antibodies, Antibody-Drug Conjugates, CAR therapies, Targeted therapies- Immunomodulating Agents, Proteasome Inhibitors, Phosphatidylinositol 3-Kinase (PI3K) Pathway, Cell Death, Kinase Inhibitors, JAK/STAT Pathway, Toll-Like Receptor (TLR) Agonist, Heat Shock Proteins.

In September 2020, ADC Therapeutics submitted a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Loncastuximab Tesirine for treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma.

submitted a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for for treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma. In September 2020, ADC Therapeutics was planning to initiate a phase III randomized study of Loncastuximab Tesirine combined with rituximab versus immunochemotherapy in patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL). The trial is expected to be completed in December 2024.

was planning to initiate a phase III randomized study of combined with versus immunochemotherapy in patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL). The trial is expected to be completed in December 2024. ADC Therapeutics and Freenome in August 2019 , announced that they have entered a biomarker development collaboration in which ADC Therapeutics will use Freenome’s platform to identify patients who are most likely to respond to treatment with ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine).

in August 2019 announced that they have entered a biomarker development collaboration in which ADC Therapeutics will use Freenome’s platform to identify patients who are most likely to respond to treatment with ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine). In August 2018, ADC Therapeutics initiated a phase II open-label single-arm study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Loncastuximab Tesirine in patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL). The trial is expected to be completed in March 2021.

initiated a phase II open-label single-arm study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Loncastuximab Tesirine in patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL). The trial is expected to be completed in March 2021. Loncastuximab tesirine was granted orphan drug designation by the US FDA in June 2017 for the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma treatment.





Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). NHL is a cancer of the lymphatic system. It develops when the body makes abnormal B lymphocytes. These lymphocytes are a type of white blood cell that normally help to fight infections.

DLBCL is usually treated with a number of different chemotherapy drugs, a steroid and a targeted immunotherapy drug called rituximab (Mabthera). This combination is called chemoimmunotherapy. There are different combinations. One of the main combinations is R-CHOP. This includes the drugs rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin hydrochloride, vincristine and prednisolone.





DLBCL Pipeline Therapeutics

Loncastuximab tesirine by ADC Therapeutics

Loncastuximab tesirine is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that is composed of a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against human CD19 and conjugated through a linker to a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer cytotoxin. CD19 is a clinically validated target for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Loncastuximab tesirine is being assessed in a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a Phase 1b trial in combination with ibrutinib in patients with R/R DLBCL or mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) and a Phase 1b trial in combination with durvalumab in patients with R/R DLBCL, MCL or follicular lymphoma. In January 2020, ADC Therapeutics stated positive results from the pivotal 145-patient Phase II clinical trial of loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402) to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL.

Scope of DLBCL Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players :100+ Key Companies

Prominent Players: ADC Therapeutics, BeiGene, Nordic Nanovector, bluebird bio, Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie, Roche and many others.

ADC Therapeutics, BeiGene, Nordic Nanovector, bluebird bio, Celgene, GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie, Roche and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 100+ Pro ducts

Phases:

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapies (Phase II)

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapies (Phase I)

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapies Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Molecule Types:

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Stem cell therapy

Mechanism of Action:

Protease inhibitors

Immunomodulatory

Multiple kinase inhibitor

Route of Administration:

Oral

Inhalation

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Targets:

Protease

Immune System

Multiple kinases

Product Types:

Monotherapy

Combination





Key Questions regarding Current Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of DLBCL?

How many Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma emerging therapies are in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development for the treatment of DLBCL?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of DLBCL?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma therapies?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for DLBCL?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma?

Table of Contents

1 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Introduction 2 DLBCL Executive Summary 3 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Overview 4 DLBCL Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics 5.1 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1.1 Loncastuximab tesirine: ADC Therapeutics 5.2 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 5.2.1 BGB-3111: BeiGene 5.3 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Early Stage Products (Phase I) 5.3.1 177Lu-DOTA-HH1: Nordic Nanovector 6 DLBCL Preclinical Stage and Discovery Stage Products 6.1 Research programme: chimeric antigen T-cell therapies - bluebird bio 7 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment 8 DLBCL Inactive Products 9 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) DLBCL Analysis 10 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Key Companies 11 DLBCL Key Products 12 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs 13 DLBCL Market Drivers and Barriers 14 Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Future Perspectives and Conclusion 15 DLBCL Analyst Views 16 Appendix 17 About DelveInsight









































































