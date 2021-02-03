Blue Announces The Launch of New Branding Campaign

Get Ready to 'Blue It'

/EIN News/ -- Cheyenne, Wyoming, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHEYENNE, WY. — Blue Federal Credit Union has started to roll out its new initiative encouraging everyone to “Blue It”. The new campaign combines expertise from the country’s largest independent brand consultancy, one of the finest media placement agency, as well as the marketing team within Blue, with the goal of 100 million-plus brand impressions by the end of 2021.

“We want to make a huge impact on people who haven’t heard of us, as well as our existing membership and staff. They can all be proud to have Blue as their primary financial institution or employer. We anticipate that the “Blue It” initiative will do exactly that,” says Stephanie Teubner CEO, Blue Federal Credit Union. “Blue It” is a rallying cry for the optimistic builders who go after their dreams, whatever it may be.”

“I blew it” is a common feeling of could’ve, and should’ve, whereas “Blue It” is the antithesis that stands for the dreams in front of you and possibility. The idea came from knowing that Blue Federal Credit Union can help people achieve their dreams, no matter what they are.“We are incredibly excited about the next 12 months in terms of what people will be seeing from Blue throughout Wyoming and Colorado. We are combining world-class unique imagery, television, print, social, digital, billboards, and guerilla marketing that the financial services space has not seen before”, says Raj Madan, Chief Marketing Officer with Blue Federal Credit Union. “We want to be your irreplaceable co-pilot and financial champion in life. This is the message people will be seeing all over in Colorado, Wyoming, and the world.”

With the launch of the “Blue It”, Blue Federal Credit Union will also be collecting dreams and stories that will be shared throughout the next 12 months. You can learn more about the initiative by visiting bluefcu.com

Michele Bolkovatz Blue Federal Credit Union 3079961130 chandler.elmore@bluefcu.com