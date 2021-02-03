MARUKURA SHOKUHIN CO., LTD - Fresh “Salt-marinated Rice Malt Powder” Now on Sale

Changing the Concept of Salt-marinated Rice Malt

/EIN News/ -- KURASHIKI CITY, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - MARUKURA SHOKUHIN CO., LTD has announced the beginning of sales for Salt-marinated Rice Malt Powder in the US. The product developed in collaboration with universities and meant for use with dry-aged meat will now be available in the US beginning 1st Jan 2021.

Salt-marinated rice malt is generally a mix of salt and rice malt with water added, then the mix is fermented for over 10 days, giving the consumer liquid salt-marinated rice malt. This is the most common type of the product. It is then spread over meat and marinated and matured for a number of hours or days. Once it has been cooked, the effects of enzymes released by the rice malt cause the meat’s proteins to be broken down into amino acids, which not only brings out the savory flavors, but also softens the meat for an even greater taste.

The CEO of the company, Yukinori Okada has reiterated the commitment of the company towards making its products available for people in the US.

“We wanted to be at the forefront of demand for salt-marinated rice malt in the US and improved upon existing normal salt-marinated rice malt. For example, we considered whether it was possible to create a stronger salt-marinated rice malt using more water, or even by reducing the amount used. The answer came up with was manufacturing a powder form.” He said.

With the Salt-marinated Rice Malt Powder, the 24-hour aging time for liquid salt-marinated rice malt is cut to 15 minutes. The high salt content in it means it can be stored for over a long period of time (up to 2 years) when it is dry.



A research conducted with by the company in partnership with Notre Dame Seishin University showed that the salt-marinated rice malt powder is more potent than its liquid form.

About MARUKURA SHOKUHIN CO., LTD

MARUKURA SHOKUHIN CO., LTD was established in 1999. The company’s predecessor, Okada Kojiten, was established by the president’s great grandfather, who had acquired a rice malt manufacturing license, in the early Showa Period in Kurashiki Town (now part of present-day Kurashiki City). Before this he had run a rice store, but decided to stop selling rice in the post-war rapid growth period, and instead built a company specialized in rice malt sales- a business with high added value. At present, the company sells white miso, rice malt, and amazake (a sweet, fermented rice drink) in 17 countries. It also striving to popularize traditional Japanese food, including OEM, around the world.

For inquiries from customers and the press regarding this release, please contact:

