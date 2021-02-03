Assertio Announces $5.0 Million Insurance Settlement and General Corporate Updates

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT) today announced that its subsidiary Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (“Assertio Therapeutics”) entered into a Confidential Settlement Agreement and Mutual Release (the “Settlement Agreement”) with its primary product liability insurer, Navigators Specialty Insurance Company and Navigators Insurance Company (“Navigators”).



The Settlement Agreement resolves the previously disclosed declaratory judgment action that Navigators filed in 2019, and Assertio Therapeutics’ related counterclaims, stemming from a dispute as to whether the opioid lawsuits brought against Assertio Therapeutics beginning in May 2018 are covered under its life sciences liability policies with Navigators.

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, Navigators has agreed to pay $5.0 million of its $10.0 million primary policy to Assertio Therapeutics by February 17, 2021.

“We are very pleased with this outcome,” said Dan Peisert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Assertio. “It is an important recovery for the Company and does not affect our ability to pursue other sources of recovery, including the excess layers of our insurance.”

The Company is updating its previously stated range for the cost of the restructuring announced on December 15, 2020 from $8.0 to $10.0 million to $11.0 to $12.0 million to account for additional non-cash charges relating to the write-off of certain office lease and furniture assets. In addition, the Company has determined certain events existed at the end of fiscal year 2020 representing a triggering event for an impairment assessment of its long-lived assets and goodwill. Although the Company has not yet completed its impairment assessment, it expects to recognize a non-cash impairment charge of no less than $9.0 million for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2020.

About Assertio

Assertio is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers, and acquisitions. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

