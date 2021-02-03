Mary Josephs Named One of the Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A by Mergers & Acquisition Magazine

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mergers & Acquisitions’ magazine has released their list of the 25 Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A. Mary Josephs, Founder and CEO of Verit Advisors® was recognized on this list for the fifth straight year. The list honors consummate deal makers who are also champions of change and powerful advocates of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Mergers & Acquisitions’ magazine. The women who are being honored and their accomplishments are very impressive. I truly enjoy working with middle market privately owned companies and watching them flourish. I am inspired by new trends in middle market M&A including:

Growing diversity in the corporate finance world inclusive of, as this list suggests, attorneys, advisors, and capital providers

Fueled by KKR and others, increased use of employee ownership to improve culture and operating performance. Just yesterday they announced an exciting new chapter for Harley Davidson

Continued softening of the historical divide between ESOPs and private equity

Ms. Josephs has spent her career advising and structuring ownership options for privately held middle-market companies. She takes pride in providing unbiased options to business owners as they navigate the next chapter of their company. Josephs launched a national ESOP Advisory practice for ABN AMRO LaSalle Corporate Finance and led the ESOP Solutions Group for all of Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. In 2009, she founded Verit Advisors® to continue providing strategic alternatives to privately held business owners.

Ms. Josephs was awarded the U.S.A: Women Leaders & Top Dealmakers Award in 2020

and Private Board Directors magazine named Mary a Director to Watch in 2019. Ms. Josephs is a board member for Hisco Inc., Manson Construction and Performance Contracting Inc. and a member of Rutgers NJ/NY Center for Employee Ownership Advisory Board. Ms. Josephs is also a member of the International Women’s Forum, The Economic Club of Chicago, and the Chicago Network.

About Verit Advisors LLC

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and valuation services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as Verit strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009. Josephs and her team are considered to be one of the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.

