Dickey’s Looks To Top 2020 Record-Setting Fundraising Efforts

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit releases results of 2020 first-responder initiatives and its plans for 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning barbecue restaurant franchise Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in partnership with the Dickey Foundation is announcing they sold over 1.2 million of their limited-edition first responder Big Yellow Cups in 2020.

In July, Dickey’s unveiled its first charitable Big Yellow Cup and in the three-month period the brand sold more than 800,000 First Responder Tribute Cups. In October, the brand sold nearly 500,000 Pink Big Yellow Cups in the limited-edition charitable cup’s one-month run.

Dickey’s accumulated more than $150,000 in funds for front line heroes by donating a portion of the proceeds from every tribute cup sold to the Dickey Foundation, which provides safety equipment such as helmets, shields, respiratory masks and overall support for local first responders.

“Doing both well and good is one of our guiding principles here at our family brand, in fact it’s something we say every day on our system-wide call. We believe that when you’re good to your community, everything else will fall into place and taking a look at where we are standing now and the success we’ve has this past year, I would say that has never been more true,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

This past year, more than 500 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations gave thanks to their local firefighters, nurses, EMTs and front-line workers for their tireless efforts by giving away more than 10,000 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches to their community’s heroes.

In a continuation of their efforts, Dickey’s is donating a portion of the proceeds from every cup sold this year to the Dickey Foundation to provide more localized support to first responders across the country.

Dickey’s also launched their Dickey’s Doing Good podcast to give community heroes a platform to share stories about their community, great barbecue and experience on the front line.

