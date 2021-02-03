Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (“PCB”) and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today reported results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on December 28, 2020.  

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net sales were $523.8 million
  • GAAP net income of $39.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income was $40.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share
  • Cash flow from operations of $55.5 million
  • Repaid and settled $250 million convertible bonds
  • Leverage ratio at end of Q4 2020 was 1.4x defined as net debt divided by the last twelve months EBITDA (excluding Mobility), the lowest level in five years
  • In Q1 2021, announced $100 million stock repurchase program in separate press release

On April 19th, 2020, TTM completed the previously announced sale of its Mobility business unit. The operating results and related assets and liabilities of the Mobility business under US GAAP are presented as discontinued operations for all periods. Non-GAAP results do not include Mobility results but still include the two E-MS plants being shut down. Please refer to the earnings schedule for additional details on exited businesses and continuing operations.

Fourth Quarter 2020 GAAP Financial Results
Net sales from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $523.8 million, compared to $535.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $29.2 million. This compares to GAAP operating income of $29.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $39.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019.     

Fourth Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Results        
On a non-GAAP basis, net income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $40.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $27.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $68.2 million, or 13.0 percent of net sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $72.8 million, or 13.6 percent of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

“In the fourth quarter, TTM demonstrated excellent operational execution in the face of COVID-19 related challenges to deliver revenue above the midpoint and earnings above the previously guided range. TTM outperformed revenue expectations due to better sales across all end markets,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “Additionally, strict financial discipline led to solid operating cash flow in the quarter, driving our net debt leverage ratio down to 1.4x and enabling repayment of our convertible bond.”

Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Net sales from continuing operations for fiscal year 2020 decreased to $2.11 billion from $2.13 billion in fiscal year 2019, a 1.3% decrease.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for fiscal year 2020 was $28.1 million, a decrease from GAAP operating income of $109.6 million in fiscal year 2019.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations for fiscal year 2020 was $16.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $31.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for fiscal year 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income from continuing operations for fiscal year 2020 was $116.7 million, or $1.10 per diluted share. This compares to fiscal year 2019 non-GAAP net income of $107.1 million, or $1.01 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2020 was $272.3 million, or 12.9 percent of net sales, compared to $285.7 million, or 13.4 percent of net sales, for fiscal year 2019. Cash flow from operations for fiscal year 2020 was $287.2 million.

"Despite the challenges from COVID-19 and the strengthening Chinese currency, we delivered solid results in 2020 and made progress on our strategy of diversification, differentiation and discipline. Specifically, we exited the volatile consumer and lower margin businesses through the sale of the Mobility business unit and the restructuring of the E-MS business unit," continued Edman. “In addition, we generated significant cash flow due to our operational and financial discipline. This cash, along with the proceeds from the Mobility sale, allowed us to repay $400 million of our Term Loan and our convertible bonds reducing our leverage and putting TTM in a strong position for the future.”

Business Outlook
TTM estimates that revenue for the first quarter of 2021 will be in the range of $490 million to $530 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.19 to $0.25 per diluted share.

Live Webcast/Conference Call
TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter 2020 results and the first quarter 2021 outlook on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.

Telephone access is available by dialing domestic 800-458-4121 or international 323-794-2093 (ID 2336839). The conference call also will be webcast on TTM’s website at www.ttm.com.

To Access a Replay of the Webcast
The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at www.ttm.com.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-K may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort and has not been provided.

- Tables Follow -

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data)
                           
            Fourth Quarter     Full Year
              2020     2019*       2020     2019*
                           
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS                  
                           
  Net sales     $ 523,802     $ 535,715       $ 2,105,322     $ 2,133,210  
  Cost of goods sold     435,829       435,470         1,746,299       1,756,033  
                           
  Gross profit     87,973       100,245         359,023       377,177  
                           
  Operating expenses:                  
    Selling and marketing     15,849       17,560         63,882       69,171  
    General and administrative     26,831       37,193         122,477       129,284  
    Research and development     4,604       4,367         19,770       17,937  
    Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     9,589       9,531         38,838       45,776  
    Restructuring charges     1,934       2,204         16,764       5,380  
    Impairment of goodwill     -       -         69,200       -  
      Total operating expenses     58,807       70,855         330,931       267,548  
                           
  Operating income     29,166       29,390         28,092       109,629  
                           
  Interest expense     (14,599 )     (19,976 )       (73,156 )     (82,087 )
  Other, net       (1,854 )     (1,741 )       (1,213 )     6,784  
                           
  Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes     12,713       7,673         (46,277 )     34,326  
  Income tax benefit (provision)     26,247       3,124         29,891       (2,405 )
                           
  Net income (loss) from continuing operations     38,960       10,797         (16,386 )     31,921  
  Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes     -       14,462         193,921       9,380  
  Net income   $ 38,960     $ 25,259       $ 177,535     $ 41,301  
                           
  * Reclassified Research and development expenses as a separate line item from General and administrative expenses          
                           
  Earnings per share:                  
    Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations   $ 0.36     $ 0.10       $ (0.15 )   $ 0.30  
    Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations     -       0.14         1.82       0.09  
      Basic earnings per share   $ 0.36     $ 0.24       $ 1.67     $ 0.39  
                           
    Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations   $ 0.34     $ 0.10       $ (0.15 )   $ 0.30  
    Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations     -       0.14         1.82       0.09  
      Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.24       $ 1.67     $ 0.39  
                           
                           
  Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:                  
    Basic       106,755       105,502         106,366       105,195  
    Diluted     113,513       107,135         106,366       106,332  
                           
  Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:              
                           
  Weighted-average shares outstanding     106,755       105,502             105,195  
  Dilutive effect of convertible debt     5,193       -             -  
  Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options     1,565       1,633             1,137  
  Diluted shares     113,513       107,135             106,332  
                           
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA                  
            December 28, 2020   December 30, 2019          
  Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash   $ 451,565     $ 379,818            
  Accounts and notes receivable, net     381,105       503,598            
  Contract assets     273,256       254,600            
  Inventories     115,651       113,753            
  Current assets held for sale     -       67,572            
  Total current assets     1,248,758       1,342,684            
  Property, plant and equipment, net     650,435       678,201            
  Operating lease right of use asset     24,340       22,173            
  Non-current assets held for sale     -       425,597            
  Other non-current assets     972,411       1,092,278            
  Total assets     2,895,944       3,560,933            
                           
  Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt   $ -     $ 249,975            
  Accounts payable     327,102       329,866            
  Current liabilities held for sale     -       185,391            
  Total current liabilities     518,046       946,666            
  Debt, net of discount     842,853       1,225,962            
  Non-current liabilities held for sale     -       1,530            
  Total long-term liabilities     933,889       1,335,230            
  Total equity     1,444,009       1,279,037            
  Total liabilities and equity     2,895,944       3,560,933            
                           
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA                  
            Fourth Quarter     Full Year
              2020       2019         2020       2019  
  Gross margin     16.8 %     18.7 %       17.1 %     17.7 %
  Operating margin     5.6 %     5.5 %       1.3 %     5.1 %
                           
  Stock-based Compensation:                  
            Fourth Quarter          
              2020       2019            
    Amount included in:                  
      Cost of goods sold   $ 1,246     $ 938            
      Selling and marketing     620       479            
      General and administrative     2,211       3,147            
      Research and development     35       62            
      Total stock-based compensation expense   $ 4,112     $ 4,626            
                           
                           
  Operating Segment Data:                  
            Fourth Quarter          
    Net sales:     2020       2019            
    PCB     $ 475,614     $ 477,799            
    RF&S       11,382       10,591            
    E-M Solutions     36,806       47,325            
      Total net sales   $ 523,802     $ 535,715            
                           
    Operating segment income:                  
    PCB     $ 62,621     $ 69,184            
    RF&S       3,209       3,552            
    E-M Solutions     41       1,841            
    Corporate     (25,732 )     (34,373 )          
      Total operating segment income     40,139       40,204            
    Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     (10,973 )     (10,814 )          
      Total operating income     29,166       29,390            
    Total other expense     (16,453 )     (21,717 )          
    Income from continuing operations before income taxes   $ 12,713     $ 7,673            
                           
RECONCILIATIONS1                  
                           
            Fourth Quarter     Full Year
              2020       2019         2020       2019  
                           
  Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2:                  
    GAAP gross profit from continuing operations   $ 87,973     $ 100,245       $ 359,023     $ 377,177  
    Add back item:                  
      Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     1,384       1,283         5,535       4,822  
      Accelerated depreciation     899       -         5,835       -  
      Stock-based compensation     1,246       938         3,889       3,148  
    Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 91,502     $ 102,466       $ 374,282     $ 385,147  
    Non-GAAP gross margin     17.5 %     19.1 %       17.8 %     18.1 %
                           
  Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3:                  
    GAAP operating income from continuing operations   $ 29,166     $ 29,390       $ 28,092     $ 109,629  
    Add back items:                  
      Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     10,973       10,814         44,373       50,598  
      Accelerated depreciation     1,057       -         6,751       -  
      Stock-based compensation     4,112       4,626         16,073       16,816  
      (Gain) on sale of assets     (97 )     (66 )       (97 )     (66 )
      Impairments, restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges     2,098       6,521         86,237       12,282  
    Non-GAAP operating income   $ 47,309     $ 51,285       $ 181,429     $ 189,259  
    Non-GAAP operating margin     9.0 %     9.6 %       8.6 %     8.9 %
                           
  Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4:                  
    GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 38,960     $ 10,797       $ (16,386 )   $ 31,921  
    Add back items:                  
      Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     10,973       10,814         44,373       50,598  
      Accelerated depreciation     1,057       -         6,751       -  
      Stock-based compensation     4,112       4,626         16,073       16,816  
      Non-cash interest expense     2,962       3,501         17,451       14,288  
      (Gain) on sale of assets     (119 )     (186 )       (825 )     (3,743 )
      Impairments, restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges     2,098       6,521         86,237       12,282  
      Income taxes5     (19,800 )     (8,610 )       (36,988 )     (15,046 )
    Non-GAAP net income   $ 40,243     $ 27,463       $ 116,686     $ 107,116  
    Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share   $ 0.37     $ 0.26       $ 1.10     $ 1.01  
                           
  Non-GAAP diluted number of shares:                  
    Diluted shares     113,513       107,135         106,366       106,332  
    Dilutive effect of convertible debt     (5,193 )     -         -       -  
    Non-GAAP diluted number of shares     108,320       107,135         106,366       106,332  
                           
  Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation6:                  
    GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 38,960     $ 10,797       $ (16,386 )   $ 31,921  
    Add back items:                  
      Income tax (benefit) provision     (26,247 )     (3,124 )       (29,891 )     2,405  
      Interest expense     14,599       19,976         73,156       82,087  
      Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     10,973       10,814         44,373       50,598  
      Depreciation expense     23,775       23,413         99,572       93,370  
      Stock-based compensation     4,112       4,626         16,073       16,816  
      (Gain) on sale of assets     (119 )     (186 )       (825 )     (3,743 )
      Impairments, restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges     2,098       6,521         86,237       12,282  
    Adjusted EBITDA   $ 68,151     $ 72,837       $ 272,309     $ 285,736  
    Adjusted EBITDA margin     13.0 %     13.6 %       12.9 %     13.4 %
                           
  Free cash flow reconciliation, including Mobility:                  
    Operating cash flow   $ 55,490     $ 130,148       $ 287,176     $ 311,937  
    Capital expenditures, net     (18,663 )     (46,982 )       (102,551 )     (135,972 )
    Free cash flow   $ 36,827     $ 83,166       $ 184,625     $ 175,965  
                           
                           
  1This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations.
                           
                           
  2 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation due to restructuring of two E-M Solutions plants, and stock-based compensation expense.
                           
  3 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation due to restructuring of two E-M Solutions plants, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, impairment of goodwill, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges.
                           
  4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation due to restructuring of two E-M Solutions plants, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, impairment of goodwill, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.
                           
  5 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.
                           
                           
  6Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, impairment of goodwill, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
   


MERP Tables                    
                     
TTM Consolidated                    
End Markets 1Q-19 2Q-19 3Q-19 4Q-19 FY 2019 1Q-20 2Q-20 3Q-20 4Q-20 FY 2020
Aerospace/Defense 27 % 28 % 24 % 26 % 26 % 30 % 31 % 36 % 36 % 33 %
Automotive 17 % 16 % 17 % 14 % 16 % 12 % 12 % 14 % 21 % 14 %
Cellular Phones 7 % 6 % 19 % 16 % 13 % 11 % 3 % 0 % 0 % 4 %
Computing/Storage/Periph 13 % 15 % 12 % 14 % 13 % 14 % 13 % 12 % 13 % 13 %
Medical/Industrial/Inst 15 % 15 % 13 % 13 % 14 % 16 % 20 % 19 % 15 % 17 %
Networking/Communications 18 % 17 % 13 % 15 % 15 % 14 % 19 % 18 % 15 % 17 %
Other 3 % 3 % 2 % 2 % 3 % 3 % 2 % 1 % 0 % 2 %
                     
Mobility Business Unit                    
End Markets 1Q-19 2Q-19 3Q-19 4Q-19 FY 2019 1Q-20 2Q-20 3Q-20 4Q-20 FY 2020
Aerospace/Defense 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 %
Automotive 5 % 6 % 3 % 2 % 4 % 3 % 5 % 0 % 0 % 3 %
Cellular Phones 48 % 41 % 73 % 65 % 60 % 57 % 54 % 0 % 0 % 56 %
Computing/Storage/Periph 28 % 36 % 14 % 19 % 22 % 22 % 25 % 0 % 0 % 23 %
Medical/Industrial/Inst 7 % 5 % 2 % 3 % 4 % 4 % 4 % 0 % 0 % 4 %
Networking/Communications 5 % 5 % 4 % 6 % 5 % 5 % 5 % 0 % 0 % 5 %
Other 7 % 7 % 4 % 5 % 5 % 9 % 7 % 0 % 0 % 9 %
                     
TTM excluding Mobility                    
End Markets 1Q-19 2Q-19 3Q-19 4Q-19 FY 2019 1Q-20 2Q-20 3Q-20 4Q-20 FY 2020
Aerospace/Defense 31 % 33 % 31 % 35 % 33 % 37 % 33 % 36 % 36 % 36 %
Automotive 19 % 18 % 21 % 17 % 19 % 14 % 12 % 14 % 21 % 15 %
Cellular Phones 0 % 0 % 1 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 %
Computing/Storage/Periph 11 % 11 % 11 % 12 % 11 % 12 % 13 % 12 % 13 % 12 %
Medical/Industrial/Inst 17 % 17 % 17 % 17 % 17 % 19 % 21 % 19 % 15 % 18 %
Networking/Communications 20 % 19 % 17 % 18 % 18 % 17 % 20 % 18 % 15 % 18 %
Other 2 % 2 % 2 % 1 % 2 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 0 % 1 %
                     
SZ + SH-EMS                    
End Markets 1Q-19 2Q-19 3Q-19 4Q-19 FY 2019 1Q-20 2Q-20 3Q-20 4Q-20 FY 2020
Aerospace/Defense 0 % 1 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 3 % 1 %
Automotive 56 % 58 % 74 % 59 % 63 % 49 % 54 % 49 % 86 % 61 %
Cellular Phones 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 %
Computing/Storage/Periph 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 %
Medical/Industrial/Inst 22 % 23 % 11 % 19 % 18 % 23 % 14 % 14 % 2 % 12 %
Networking/Communications 21 % 18 % 16 % 22 % 19 % 30 % 35 % 44 % 10 % 29 %
Other 1 % 0 % -1 % 0 % 0 % -2 % -3 % -7 % -1 % -3 %
                     
TTM, excluding Mobility, SZ & SH E-MS                
End Markets 1Q-19 2Q-19 3Q-19 4Q-19 FY 2019 1Q-20 2Q-20 3Q-20 4Q-20 FY 2020
Aerospace/Defense 33 % 36 % 36 % 37 % 35 % 38 % 34 % 37 % 38 % 37 %
Automotive 17 % 15 % 15 % 15 % 15 % 13 % 11 % 13 % 17 % 13 %
Cellular Phones 0 % -1 % 1 % 0 % 0 % 1 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 %
Computing/Storage/Periph 12 % 12 % 12 % 13 % 12 % 12 % 13 % 13 % 13 % 13 %
Medical/Industrial/Inst 16 % 17 % 18 % 17 % 17 % 19 % 21 % 19 % 16 % 19 %
Networking/Communications 20 % 19 % 16 % 17 % 18 % 16 % 19 % 17 % 16 % 17 %
Other 2 % 2 % 2 % 1 % 3 % 1 % 2 % 1 % 0 % 1 %



Proforma Tables                    
                     
Select Non-GAAP income statement data:              
TTM Consolidated Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 FY 2019 Q1-20 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 FY 2020
Sales 620.2   633.0   716.8   719.3   2,689.3   610.8   601.1   513.6   523.8   2,249.3  
Gross Profit 90.6   86.4   106.0   126.8   409.7   88.3   107.2   94.4   91.5   381.4  
Gross Margin 14.6 % 13.6 % 14.8 % 17.6 % 15.2 % 14.5 % 17.8 % 18.4 % 17.5 % 17.0 %
Op Income 40.5   37.2   54.0   72.3   204.0   35.7   54.7   46.9   47.3   184.6  
Operating Margin 6.5 % 5.9 % 7.5 % 10.1 % 7.6 % 5.8 % 9.1 % 9.1 % 9.0 % 8.2 %
EBITDA 78.5   82.9   103.5   111.3   376.2   82.1   80.3   67.2   68.2   297.8  
EBITDA % 12.7 % 13.1 % 14.4 % 15.5 % 14.0 % 13.4 % 13.4 % 13.1 % 13.0 % 13.2 %
                     
Mobility Proforma Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 FY 2019 Q1-20 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 FY 2020
Sales 83.8   106.1   182.6   183.5   556.0   113.2   30.8   -   -   144.0  
Gross Profit (10.1 ) (8.2 ) 18.6   24.3   24.5   4.7   2.4   -   -   7.1  
Gross Margin -12.1 % -7.8 % 10.2 % 13.2 % 4.4 % 4.2 % 7.8 % -   -   5.0 %
Op Income (11.9 ) (10.3 ) 16.0   21.0   14.8   2.1   1.1   -   -   3.2  
Operating Margin -14.2 % -9.7 % 8.8 % 11.4 % 2.7 % 1.9 % 3.6 % -   -   2.2 %
EBITDA 5.9   9.2   36.9   38.5   90.5   21.9   3.5   -   -   25.4  
EBITDA % 7.0 % 8.7 % 20.2 % 21.0 % 16.3 % 19.3 % 11.4 % -   -   17.6 %
                     
TTM Proforma Excluding Mobility Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 FY 2019 Q1-20 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 FY 2020
Sales 536.4   526.9   534.2   535.8   2,133.3   497.6   570.3   513.6   523.8   2,105.3  
Gross Profit 100.7   94.6   87.4   102.5   385.2   83.6   104.8   94.4   91.5   374.3  
Gross Margin 18.8 % 18.0 % 16.4 % 19.1 % 18.1 % 16.8 % 18.4 % 18.4 % 17.5 % 17.8 %
Op Income 52.4   47.5   38.0   51.3   189.2   33.6   53.6   46.9   47.3   181.4  
Operating Margin 9.8 % 9.0 % 7.1 % 9.6 % 8.9 % 6.8 % 9.4 % 9.1 % 9.0 % 8.6 %
EBITDA 72.6   73.7   66.6   72.8   285.7   60.2   76.8   67.2   68.2   272.4  
EBITDA % 13.5 % 14.0 % 12.5 % 13.6 % 13.4 % 12.1 % 13.5 % 13.1 % 13.0 % 12.9 %
                     
SZ + SH-EMS Proforma Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 FY 2019 Q1-20 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 FY 2020
Sales 36.0   40.9   54.5   29.8   161.2   14.2   21.4   20.5   23.7   79.8  
Gross Profit 3.0   3.4   5.2   2.3   13.9   (2.4 ) (0.3 ) 3.4   3.2   3.9  
Gross Margin 8.3 % 8.3 % 9.5 % 7.7 % 8.6 % -16.7 % -1.4 % 16.6 % 13.5 % 4.9 %
Op Income 2.0   1.2   4.3   2.0   9.5   (3.8 ) (0.8 ) 2.3   2.7   0.4  
Operating Margin 5.6 % 2.9 % 7.9 % 6.7 % 5.9 % -26.8 % -3.8 % 11.3 % 11.4 % 0.5 %
EBITDA 2.5   3.1   7.1   2.0   14.7   (3.6 ) 0.1   2.6   3.1   2.2  
EBITDA % 6.9 % 7.6 % 13.0 % 6.7 % 9.1 % -25.4 % 0.4 % 12.9 % 13.1 % 2.8 %
                     
TTM Proforma Excluding Mobility, SZ & SH-EMS Q1-19 Q2-19 Q3-19 Q4-19 FY 2019 Q1-20 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 FY 2020
Sales 500.4   486.0   479.7   506.0   1,972.1   483.4   548.9   493.1   500.1   2,025.5  
Gross Profit 97.7   91.2   82.2   100.2   371.3   86.0   105.1   91.0   88.3   370.4  
Gross Margin 19.5 % 18.8 % 17.1 % 19.8 % 18.8 % 17.8 % 19.1 % 18.5 % 17.7 % 18.3 %
Op Income 50.4   46.2   33.7   49.3   179.6   37.7   54.4   44.6   44.6   181.3  
OM 10.1 % 9.5 % 7.0 % 9.7 % 9.1 % 7.8 % 9.9 % 9.0 % 8.9 % 8.9 %
EBITDA 70.1   70.6   59.5   70.8   271.0   63.8   76.7   64.6   65.1   270.2  
EBITDA % 14.0 % 14.5 % 12.4 % 14.0 % 13.7 % 13.2 % 14.0 % 13.1 % 13.0 % 13.3 %

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
714-327-3050


TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and 2020 Results

