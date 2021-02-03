Altair to Virtually Present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Technology & Internet Conference
/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI), announced today that James Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, will virtually present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Technology & Internet Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET.
A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.
About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
