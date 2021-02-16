Sani-Spire’s new child-size hand sanitizer dispenser, Sani-Jr, will help protect kids
The new kid friendly hand sanitizer dispenser is 30 inches tall, making it the ideal height for kids under the age of 12.
We love how it helps remind the students to keep their hand germ-free. They are so beautiful, perfectly sized and we appreciate them being branded with our school logo!”JOLIET, IL, USA, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As schools struggle with reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturer Sani-Spire Corp of Joliet, IL has come to the rescue with its new child-size hand sanitizer station, the Sani-Jr. At 30 inches tall, Sani-Jr is sized just right for classrooms, day-care facilities, and other kid-friendly venues.
Trinity Christian School in Shorewood, IL, a suburb of Chicago, began using Sani-Jr to protect its students from COVID-19 in January as experts warned of another COVID-19 surge. Like many private schools, Trinity was a leader in resuming classroom learning. Thankfully, the school has remained safe through good prevention and hygiene.
The school’s Director of Development, Deanne Bekermeier, gives the Sani-Jr two thumbs up. “From students to visitors, everyone really loves using the dispensers!” said Bekermeier. “We love how it helps remind the students to keep their hand germ-free. They are so beautiful, perfectly sized and we appreciate them being branded with our school logo!”
Sani-Spire was founded in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Founders Mike Zambon and Steve Cadkin wanted a way to help essential business owners through this difficult time. Their answer was the Sani-Spire, a handsome, well designed, free standing hand sanitizer dispenser that helps reduce the spread of the virus so workers and customers can feel safe.
Schools like Trinity as well as businesses can have these child-size hand sanitizer dispenser stations branded with their logos to reflect their mission of protecting young people. The Sani-Jr is made of the same industrial material as its “parent,” the original Sani-Spire, and can withstand wear and tear from energetic kids on playgrounds and at sporting events. Sani-Jr is also a great addition to children’s birthday parties, public events, and kid-friendly entertainment venues like restaurants and amusement parks.
Sani-Jr units are foot-operated, a hands-free solution that is more sanitary than hand pumps, since users only come in contact with the gel itself. The foot-pedal manual operation is a more reliable dispensing mechanism than the many battery-operated, sensor-activated sanitizing stations on the market.
Sani-Jr also includes a tamper-proof locking cap and a reservoir window. This safe, easy-to-use sanitizer dispenser also has a sturdy free-standing base with pre-drilled holes to fasten the dispensers to the ground if desired. The Sani-Spire hopes to help schools and all child-friendly organizations to promote healthy hand hygiene to reduce the spread of the virus.
