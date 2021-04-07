FCH Sourcing Network Launches Directory of Fasteners Distributors
My sales team relies on FCH to make sales all the time, but I was really impressed when I found my own website through FCH while doing a Google search!”NAPERVILLE, IL, USA, April 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FCH Sourcing Network, the leading sourcing network for industrial fasteners and hardware, has launched the world's largest directory of fastener suppliers, manufacturers and distributors. The Fastener Distributor Directory offers users an opportunity to find specific companies to meet their needs—whether they're searching by end market, category, alphabetical listing, or product category—making it easy for users to find the right supplier, distributor, or manufacturer.
— Joe Truckey
The Fastener Distributor Directory continues to be regularly updated and allows companies to list their businesses for free or to create an enhanced listing for greater visibility. For just $89.95 annually, an enhanced listing includes a link to the distributor’s website, sales contact info, company logo and more!
Companies love the directory and the FCH Sourcing Network for a multitude of reasons. Joe Truckey explained why his company, Cal-Fasteners, Inc., uses FCH, "My sales team relies on FCH to make sales all the time, but I was really impressed when I found my own website through FCH while doing a Google search!"
Launched in 2006, FCH Sourcing Network is a digital platform to help fastener distributors promote and sell their inventory. For a nominal monthly fee companies can list their inventory on the FCH Sourcing Network to sell to end users. Through the FCH online “catalog listings,” potential buyers can search for nearly any type of fastener on the planet. Buyers connect directly with the seller to transact the sale. There are over 1.5 million product listings that are searched by thousands of customers each day.
FCH has become a staple sourcing platform for hundreds of fastener professionals that use the network on a regular basis, when there are supplier disruptions, or when they are seeking a hard-to-find part. FCH owners Eric Dudas and Brian Musker found their niche in serving the fastener industry, and FCH was the first company outside the traditional distributor, supplier and manufacturer networks to join the Mid-West Fastener Association.
