Microsoft Ads provides better CPAs than Google Ads in Q4 of 2020, Mrkt360 responds with in-house MS Ads team
Bing accounted for 34% of all US desktop searches last year, and is a fraction of the cost for advertisers to utilize!
Mrkt360 Inc. has recruited two Bing / Microsoft Ad marketing specialist to aid clients in advertising on the platform and finding new audiences.
Microsoft Advertising... allows businesses to transfer all of their client information, analytics, ad campaigns which they had on their Google Business Platforms without losing any data.”CONCORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mrkt360, a full solution digital marketing agency, added two new Marketing Assistants to its roster of experts due to the high-rising demand of Microsoft Advertising services (previously known as Bing). The agency has been inundated with multiple requests from customers regarding their interest in advertising on Microsoft platforms, and displaying their ads to a more relevant or professional audience.
— Kiana Hannah-Lyons
Nicolas Minardi and Kiana Hannah-Lyons, who joined at the start of 2021, have been trained in the use of several ad platforms, with a high focus on Microsoft Advertising and Google Ads. CEO of Mrkt360 Eran Hurvitz, believes that due to the better CPA’ s Microsoft Advertising can offer, it would be best that clients incorporate part of their budgets into Bing and other Microsoft platforms.
When studying what they referred to as their “Bing Bible'', Nicolas and Kiana were able to understand what Microsoft Advertising is, how it can help companies create a great ad experience, and target the right audience. As a result of their extensive training, they are not only able to analyze and present key facts surrounding your accounts, but they are able to provide you with the right recommendations on how to improve your ads by providing a holistic approach to advertising.
“Microsoft Ads is really unique in with its LinkedIn capabilities, there's a lot of potential for finding relevant audiences with the LinkedIn feature... we can advertise to professionals and attract the right audiences to our client's products or services” stated Nicolas.
So, the question here is how will bing benefit me?
For starters, Microsoft Ads, is a platform worth considering for promoting your business online as it still targets the second-most used search engine. 33% of online searches are done through Bing, comprising 6.2 billion searches a month. Additionally, Microsoft Ads are less competitive, it has more of a diverse audience in comparison to its competitors as well as it has a new group of high-quality customers looking for your business.
Kiana emphasizes that, “Microsoft Advertising is a simple and easy to use platform. It allows businesses to transfer all of their client information, analytics, ad campaigns which they had on their Google Business Platforms without losing any data.”
No matter what your intentions are with creating your ad, your main goal is to get customers to go to your website, call your business or use the services you provide. With Microsoft Advertising being a massive platform, it is not limited to the Bing Search Engine, including Yahoo and AOL, but serves search and display ads on a variety of web publishers.
About Mrkt360 Inc.
Mrkt360 Inc. is a Google, Facebook and YouTube Partner located in Vaughn, Ontario, Canada. They have helped countless start-up businesses grow into publicly traded companies using their artificial intelligence SEO platform and affordable marketing solutions for all industries.
Mrkt360 Inc has an ever-growing client portfolio and a successful record in helping clients improve their rankings on major search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Bing. They received the Gold Prize in the Google Partners competition, ranking them number three in Canada for new client revenue to Google.
If you would like to know more about Mrkt360 and their Bing services, contact us at 1-888-215-0005 or contact Nico and Kiana directly at nico@mrkt360.com or kiana@mrkt360.com
