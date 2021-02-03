Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Breach Of Fiduciary Duty Claims

Investigation On Behalf Of BKD Investors Who Have Held Their Stock Continuously Since At Least 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and/or directors of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (“Brookdale” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BKD) breached their fiduciary duties to Brookdale and the Company’s shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether certain officers and/or directors of Brookdale, among other things, failed to disclose and/or made misleading statements regarding Brookdale’s business, operational, and legal profiles, including whether the Company intentionally underestimated data inputs to meet financial benchmarks.

If you have held Brookdale stock continuously since at least 2019 and wish to discuss Kehoe Law Firm’s investigation or have questions about your potential legal rights, please contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

Michael Yarnoff, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
+12157926676
email us here

