Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Medical Oncologist Vitor Pastorini, MD

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) welcomes Board-certified medical oncologist Vitor Pastorini, MD. He is caring for patients at our FCS Ocala Cancer Center at 4945 SW 49th Place in Ocala, FL and our FCS Ocala office at 1630 SE 18th Street, Building 600 Suite 602, Ocala, FL.

After earning his degree from Universidade Federal da Bahia in Salvador, Brazil, Dr. Pastorini completed his residency in internal medicine, as chief resident, at Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami. He was then awarded a fellowship in medical oncology and hematology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Prior to joining FCS, Dr. Pastorini cared for patients at the Quincy Medical Group in Quincy, IL, while serving as its laboratory director.

Dr. Pastorini has participated in various research committees and as a primary investigator for multiple clinical trial studies. He has given presentations at various conferences including the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium, where his research received the ASCO Cancer Foundation Merit Award, and the ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL. His research has been published in several peer-reviewed journals.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Pastorini to FCS. His expertise and leadership in clinical research will benefit our patients in the Marion County community,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan said, “Dr. Pastorini demonstrates a great passion for clinical research, as demonstrated by his respectable list of publications and presentations. He will be a strong addition to FCS.”

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

