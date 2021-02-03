Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces 2020 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share
/EIN News/ -- OAK RIDGE, N.C., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights
- Earnings per share of $1.23 for 2020, down 39 cents, or 24%, from 2019; earnings per share of $0.38 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, down one cent, or 3%, from 2019;
- Return on average common stockholders’ equity of 7.68% for 2020, compared to 11.25% for 2019; return on average common stockholders’ equity of 9.17% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 10.23% for the same period in 2019;
- Loan loss provision for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $2.7 million, up from $185,000 for 2019; 2020 loan loss provision of $2.7 million predominantly related to the potential adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the primary reason for the decline in earnings per share and return on average common stockholders’ equity from 2019 to 2020;
- Tangible book value per common share of $16.86, up 9.8%, or $1.50, from $15.36 as of December 31, 2019.
- Through the end of the first round of the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) in August 2020, the Bank funded 606 PPP loans totaling $50.1 million, and has collected fees from the SBA of $2.1 million; these fees and associated origination costs will be recognized as interest income over the life of the PPP loans;
- Period end loans of $450.6 million, up 15.8% from December 31, 2019. period end loans, net of PPP loans, of $403.4 million, up 3.7% from December 31, 2019;
- Outstanding balance of loans granted deferrals of principal and/or interest payments in response to COVID-19 of $1.1 million (0.2% of total loans) as of December 31, 2020, down from a peak of $133.7 million (29.2% of loans);
- Period end allowance for loan losses of $5.5 million, up 89.1%, from $2.9 million at December 31, 2019.
- Nonperforming assets of $3.5 million, down 8.4% from $3.9 million at December 31, 2019.
- Period end deposits of $455.7 million, up 14.5% from December 31, 2019, period end noninterest-bearing deposits of $94.2 million, up 46.4% from December 31, 2019.
Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, reported, “In the midst of the unprecedented challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I am extremely pleased with our financial performance in 2020, and very proud of our Bank’s support of the local community through our participation in the PPP program and our loan deferral program, which was structured to assist borrowers that have been impacted by COVID-19. Loans in deferral peaked at 29% of total loans in the second quarter of 2020 and have declined significantly to just 0.2% of total loans at December 31, 2020, a very positive sign. Since the pandemic began, we have followed local, state, and national guidelines, and have adapted our sales and service processes to seamlessly service new and existing clients while keeping our team safe. While it is difficult to accurately predict the next few quarters and the impact of COVID-19 on our local and national economy, I am thankful to have our experienced team of bankers and a supportive board of directors as we address future challenges and opportunities.”
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock is payable on March 1, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 16, 2021. “We are pleased to announce our quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”
The Bank adopted the 9% community bank leverage ratio (“CBLR”) requirement as of June 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2020 the Bank’s CBLR was 9.22%. As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s stockholders’ equity was $44.5 million, up 10.4%, from $40.3 million at December 31, 2019.
With respect to the consolidated statement of operations for 2020 and 2019, net interest income was $17.6 million for 2020, up $1.3 million, or 8.0%, from $16.3 million during the year ending December 31, 2019. For 2020, the net interest margin was 3.50% compared to 3.69% for year ending December 31, 2019, a decrease of 19 basis points. The primary reason for the decrease in the net interest margin was an increase in interest expense associated with the Company’s $10 million subordinated debenture issue that closed in June 2020.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.7 million in 2020, compared with a loan loss provision of $185,000 in 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.21% at December 31, 2020 compared to 0.90% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans not including PPP loans was 1.35% as of December 31, 2020. The increase in the allowance for loan losses in 2020 was largely the result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model due to the deteriorating economic outlook related to COVID-19. Nonperforming assets represented 0.64% of total assets as of December 31, 2020, compared to 0.82% at December 31, 2019.
Noninterest income totaled $3.2 million in 2020, unchanged from 2019. Noninterest expense totaled $14.0 million in 2019, down slightly from $14.1 million in 2019.
About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge delivers personal attention and convenience for every client. Substantially all of the Bank’s employees are stockholders in Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. through their participation in the Bank’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan. We are proud of our many accolades and awards, including seven “Best Bank in the Triad” wins, “Triad’s Top Workplace” finalist, “Triad’s Healthiest Employer” winner and a 2016 Better Business Bureau “Torch Award” winner. We offer a complete range of banking services for individuals and businesses. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2019 (Audited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|9,104
|$
|4,030
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|9,027
|14,928
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|18,131
|18,958
|Federal Funds Sold
|3,217
|4,611
|Securities available-for-sale
|46,357
|41,183
|Securities held-to-maturity (fair values of $715 at year end 2020 and $898 at year end 2019)
|564
|730
|FRB and FHLB Stock, at cost
|1,806
|1,042
|Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,458 at year end 2020 and $2,886 at year end 2019
|445,127
|386,056
|Property and equipment, net
|10,632
|10,491
|Accrued interest receivable
|2,412
|1,478
|Bank owned life insurance
|5,930
|5,837
|Right-of-use assets – operating leases
|1,990
|1,336
|Other assets
|4,464
|3,984
|Total assets
|$
|540,630
|$
|475,706
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|94,225
|$
|64,374
|Interest-bearing
|361,512
|333,752
|Total deposits
|455,737
|398,126
|Short-term borrowings
|8,000
|15,000
|Long-term borrowings
|952
|1,184
|Junior subordinated notes related to trust preferred securities
|8,248
|8,248
|Subordinated debentures
|15,459
|5,608
|Lease liabilities – operating leases
|1,990
|1,336
|Accrued interest payable
|140
|281
|Other liabilities
|5,603
|5,608
|Total liabilities
|496,129
|435,391
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,639,345 and 2,621,315 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|25,013
|24,850
|Retained earnings
|15,797
|13,146
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|3,691
|2,319
|Total stockholders’ equity
|44,501
|40,315
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|540,630
|$
|475,706
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest and dividend income
|Loans and fees on loans
|$
|5,196
|$
|5,029
|$
|20,649
|$
|20,077
|Interest on deposits in banks
|4
|73
|83
|371
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends
|48
|16
|98
|66
|Investment securities
|367
|313
|1,304
|1,346
|Total interest and dividend income
|5,615
|5,431
|22,134
|21,860
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|570
|1,106
|3,213
|4,398
|Short-term and long-term debt
|365
|277
|1,319
|1,162
|Total interest expense
|935
|1,383
|4,532
|5,560
|Net interest income
|4,680
|4,048
|17,602
|16,300
|Provision for loan losses
|500
|-
|2,746
|185
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|4,180
|4,048
|14,856
|16,115
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|143
|196
|588
|732
|Gain on sale of securities
|-
|-
|-
|164
|Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans
|86
|69
|381
|306
|Insurance commissions
|87
|80
|362
|349
|Gain on sale of SBA loans
|-
|195
|464
|278
|Fee income from accounts receivable financing
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Debit and credit card interchange income
|252
|248
|1,048
|963
|Income earned on bank owned life insurance
|23
|25
|93
|98
|Other service charges and fees
|57
|67
|226
|267
|Total noninterest income
|648
|880
|3,162
|3,170
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries
|1,731
|1,701
|6,138
|6,678
|Employee benefits
|286
|296
|1,117
|1,159
|Occupancy expense
|285
|234
|998
|880
|Equipment expense
|258
|242
|1,010
|915
|Data and item processing
|514
|508
|2,147
|1,976
|Professional and advertising
|118
|176
|579
|658
|Stationery and supplies
|29
|29
|132
|141
|Net cost of foreclosed assets
|-
|40
|4
|52
|Impairment loss on securities
|5
|12
|58
|28
|Telecommunications expense
|86
|97
|351
|403
|FDIC assessment
|72
|-
|266
|48
|Accounts receivable financing expense
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Other expense
|234
|338
|1,245
|1,134
|Total noninterest expense
|3,618
|3,673
|14,045
|14,075
|Income before income taxes
|1,210
|1,255
|3,973
|5,210
|Income tax expense
|200
|225
|714
|960
|Net income and net income available to common stockholders
|$
|1,010
|$
|1,030
|$
|3,259
|$
|4,250
|Basic net income per common share
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.39
|$
|1.23
|$
|1.62
|Diluted income per common share
|$
|0.38
|$
|0.39
|$
|1.23
|$
|1.62
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|2,639,345
|2,625,685
|2,640,504
|2,621,007
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|2,639,345
|2,634,729
|2,640,504
|2,630,244
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios (unaudited)
|Selected Financial Data
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Return on average common stockholders' equity1
|9.17
|%
|8.50
|%
|11.66
|%
|1.68
|%
|10.23
|%
|11.08
|%
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|16.86
|$
|16.36
|$
|15.98
|$
|15.22
|$
|15.36
|$
|14.99
|Return on average assets1
|0.73
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.92
|%
|Net interest margin1
|3.57
|%
|3.42
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.80
|%
|Net interest income to average assets1
|3.32
|%
|3.27
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.37
|%
|3.51
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|67.64
|%
|68.67
|%
|62.79
|%
|71.82
|%
|74.53
|%
|69.9
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.64
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.65
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.91
|%
1Annualized
