Booth Transport Selects ORBCOMM’s Asset Tracking Solutions for Mixed Transportation Fleet

Leverages ORBCOMM’s triple-play offering to gain a single, unified view of ISO tanks, road tankers and chassis for optimal fleet management

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Booth Transport, one of Australia’s leading national freight and logistics service providers, to provide its asset tracking solutions to monitor their fleet of ISO tanks, road tankers and chassis. ORBCOMM’s comprehensive solutions provide wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and a single, unified cloud-based analytics platform for optimal fleet management across multiple asset classes.



Booth Transport is using ORBCOMM’s advanced asset monitoring solution, which features a high-sensitivity solar panel and includes some units with a wired temperature sensor, to gain complete visibility and control over their mixed fleet. ORBCOMM enables Booth Transport to monitor the temperature of dairy products in its ISO tanks and track its road tankers distributing wine and chassis transporting containers throughout the Australian continent. By leveraging ORBCOMM’s best-in-class solution, Booth Transport can access live and scheduled status updates whether their assets are in transit or in the yard, so they always know where their assets are located and if they are empty or loaded, improving turn times and yard management while saving their drivers time and fuel. ORBCOMM’s telematics solution also provides Booth Transport with the unique ability to see precise data to schedule asset maintenance, inspections and time elapsed for increased utilization and performance.

“We’re excited to work with Booth Transport, Australia’s top bulk food, container transport and logistics provider, to help them gain critical in-transit visibility and improve the productivity of their diverse fleet,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Sales. “With ORBCOMM’s triple-play offering, customers like Booth Transport can leverage the ORBCOMM Platform to streamline how they manage multiple asset types, reduce the complexity of their operations and take advantage of deep data insights to help their business run smarter.”

“We needed a fully integrated telematics solution with flexible APIs to manage our mixed fleet. ORBCOMM’s powerful platform creates an intelligent logistics environment that enables us to seamlessly track and monitor multiple asset classes through one comprehensive view,” said Mitchell Booth for Booth Transport. “Our investment in ORBCOMM’s powerful IoT technology is already benefiting our bottom line by generating significant efficiencies, improving the safety and compliance of our fleet and enhancing service to our customers, which is our top priority.”

The ORBCOMM devices can be installed externally on assets in about 10 minutes, even when the asset is loaded, making Booth Transport’s deployments quick and efficient with minimal disruption to their operations. Booth Transport is in the process of installing ORBCOMM’s asset tracking solutions at their 10 depots throughout Australia and expects to explore ORBCOMM’s other IoT offerings as part of their efforts to expand their deployment later this year.

