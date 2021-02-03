Global Medical Reference Apps Market Size-Forecasts to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Medical Reference Apps Market will grow with a CAGR value of 32.5 percent during the forecast period [2021-2026].

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Medical Reference Apps Market will grow with a CAGR value of 32.5 percent during the forecast period [2021-2026]. The high penetration rate of smartphones, increasing demand for instant mHealth information, rising integration of IT with the healthcare industry, an increasing number of software and app launch in support of healthcare systems, and increasing awareness of mHealth reference apps will help the market grow exponentially.



Key Market Insights

Android users have a total share of ~75% of the total smartphone users making the segment the dominant segment for the medical reference apps market.

The medical conditions and symptoms segment of the medical reference apps market is estimated to have the highest CAGR rate as compared to other segments such as drug information, medical news & development, and articles & educational reference materials.

The geographic market of APAC will grow at the highest CAGR value due to the increasing number of smartphone users, launch of new hospitals, and rising patient population in countries like India, Malaysia, China, and Japan among others

Medscape, Kareo, Epocrates, UpToDate, DynaMed Plus, Lexicomp, Omnio, VisualDX, Unbound MEDLINE, Case, QxMD Read, Docphin, MDCalc, Doximity, Figure 1, 3D4Medical, PEPID, TeachMeObGyn, AO Surgery Reference, ShoulderDoc, MedPage Today, Muscle Trigger Point, AHRQ ePSS, Mediquations Inc. and Skyscape among others are the top players of the medical reference apps market.

Type of Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Monthly Subscription

Annual Subscription

Type of Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Android

iOS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

Drug Information

Medical Conditions & Symptoms

Medical News & Development

Articles & Educational Reference Materials

Other Applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

