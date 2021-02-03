Global Medical Reference Apps Market Size-Forecasts to 2026
According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Medical Reference Apps Market will grow with a CAGR value of 32.5 percent during the forecast period [2021-2026].
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Medical Reference Apps Market will grow with a CAGR value of 32.5 percent during the forecast period [2021-2026]. The high penetration rate of smartphones, increasing demand for instant mHealth information, rising integration of IT with the healthcare industry, an increasing number of software and app launch in support of healthcare systems, and increasing awareness of mHealth reference apps will help the market grow exponentially.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Medical Reference Apps Market - Forecast to 2026"
https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/medical-reference-apps-market-2675
Key Market Insights
- Android users have a total share of ~75% of the total smartphone users making the segment the dominant segment for the medical reference apps market.
- The medical conditions and symptoms segment of the medical reference apps market is estimated to have the highest CAGR rate as compared to other segments such as drug information, medical news & development, and articles & educational reference materials.
- The geographic market of APAC will grow at the highest CAGR value due to the increasing number of smartphone users, launch of new hospitals, and rising patient population in countries like India, Malaysia, China, and Japan among others
- Medscape, Kareo, Epocrates, UpToDate, DynaMed Plus, Lexicomp, Omnio, VisualDX, Unbound MEDLINE, Case, QxMD Read, Docphin, MDCalc, Doximity, Figure 1, 3D4Medical, PEPID, TeachMeObGyn, AO Surgery Reference, ShoulderDoc, MedPage Today, Muscle Trigger Point, AHRQ ePSS, Mediquations Inc. and Skyscape among others are the top players of the medical reference apps market.
Browse the Medical Reference Apps Market Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/medical-reference-apps-market-2675
Type of Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Monthly Subscription
- Annual Subscription
Type of Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Android
- iOS
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Drug Information
- Medical Conditions & Symptoms
- Medical News & Development
- Articles & Educational Reference Materials
- Other Applications
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +16026667238
Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/
Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php
Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238