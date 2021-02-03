Global Commercial Refrigeration Market to Reach $35.25 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Rise in adoption of refrigerated food, frozen food, and confectioneries along with increase in number of fast food outlets and experience centers drive the growth of the global commercial refrigeration market. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. Manufacturing activities have been halted and the shortage of raw materials has been occurred due to lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global commercial refrigeration industry generated $28.19 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $35.25 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027.The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, key segments, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Rise in adoption of refrigerated food, frozen food, and confectioneries along with increase in number of fast food outlets and experience centers drive the growth of the global commercial refrigeration market. However, rise in concerns regarding maintenance hinders the market growth. On the other hand, business expansion in emerging regions and technological advancements present new opportunities in the coming years.

Get Detailed Covid 19 Impact on commercial refrigeration Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5401?reqfor=covid

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities have been halted and the shortage of raw materials has been occurred. Installation of new refrigeration systems and maintenance activities of existing ones have been postponed due to lockdown measures implemented by governments of many countries.

The demand for commercial refrigeration reduced as full service restaurant & hotels, food processing industry, supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, and quick service restaurants were closed to avoid gathering of people and curb the spread. However, the demand would rise as these end industries begin their daily operations.



Download Sample Copy Of this Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5401

Based on product, the chest refrigeration segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, holding more than one-fourth of the market, and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the medical refrigeration segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on end user, the supermarket/hypermarket segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global commercial refrigeration market, and is expected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the retail pharmaciessegment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Send Me Enquire hEre@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5401

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global commercial refrigeration market analyzed in the report includeUnited Technologies Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corporation, Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corporation, AB Electrolux, Frigoglass S.A.I.C., Ali Group Srl, and Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/