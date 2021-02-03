Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SJI to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, NJ, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --                                                                                             Investor Contact: Dan Fidell
(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027
dfidell@sjindustries.com

Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco
(609) 561-9000 ext. 4262

ddirocco@sjindustries.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SJI to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

FOLSOM, NJ, February 3, 2021 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael J. Renna, along with key members of the company’s Senior Management team, will host an open conference call and webcast to review the company’s fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. ET. SJI will release these results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, following the market close.

To listen to the conference call, please dial either the toll-free or international number provided below and enter the passcode. You may also listen to the call on the SJI website at www.sjindustries.com. The Internet broadcast will be archived for thirty days.

Conference Call Details

February 25, 2021

11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT

Toll-Free: 877-376-9937 

Toll: 629-228-0738

Passcode: 7357502

Internet Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nxd56mx3

About SJI
SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, please visit sjindustries.com.


SJI to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

