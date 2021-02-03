Global Standing Wheelchair Market Size - Forecasts to 2026
According to a new report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Standing Wheelchair Market will grow with a CAGR value of 12.2 percent during the forecast period [2021-2026].
According to a new report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Standing Wheelchair Market will grow with a CAGR value of 12.2 percent during the forecast period [2021-2026]. Increasing geriatric patient population, high prevalence of multiple sclerosis and road accidents, rising demand for compact and user-friendly wheelchairs, the high purchasing power of patients from developed nations, increasing government spending on research activities for advanced and high-end electric wheelchairs, high incidence of spinal injuries and sports injuries, increasing patient hesitation due to pressure ulcers, ease in patient transfer, and rising patient-centric healthcare service will propel the market to grow.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Standing Wheelchair Market - Forecast to 2026"
Key Market Insights
- High portability and ease in patient transport and patient-centric medical equipment will help the electric standing wheelchair grow faster from 2021-2026
- Owing to a high prevalence of multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, lung disease amongst geriatric patients, the market for adult wheelchairs will be dominant until 2026
- The outdoor setting segment will be the dominant segment and will also grow fastest from 2021 to 2026
- Comfort Orthopedic, Cyclone, IMC MEDICAL, Invacare, Karma Medical Products, Karman Healthcare, LEVO AG, Life & Mobility, LIW Care Technology, Meyra, Permobil, Rehatec Dieter Frank, Schuchmann, Shanghai Wisking Electric Machine, Sowecare, VERMEIREN, Redman Power Chair, AbilityLab, The Standing Company, and Numotion among others are the top players of the standing wheelchair market
Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Electric Function
- Manual Function
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Pediatric Wheelchair
- Adult Wheelchair
Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Outdoor Setting
- Indoor Setting
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
