Global Standing Wheelchair Market Size - Forecasts to 2026

According to a new report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Standing Wheelchair Market will grow with a CAGR value of 12.2 percent during the forecast period [2021-2026].

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Standing Wheelchair Market will grow with a CAGR value of 12.2 percent during the forecast period [2021-2026]. Increasing geriatric patient population, high prevalence of multiple sclerosis and road accidents, rising demand for compact and user-friendly wheelchairs, the high purchasing power of patients from developed nations, increasing government spending on research activities for advanced and high-end electric wheelchairs, high incidence of spinal injuries and sports injuries, increasing patient hesitation due to pressure ulcers, ease in patient transfer, and rising patient-centric healthcare service will propel the market to grow.



Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Standing Wheelchair Market - Forecast to 2026"

https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-standing-wheelchair-market-2677

Key Market Insights

High portability and ease in patient transport and patient-centric medical equipment will help the electric standing wheelchair grow faster from 2021-2026

Owing to a high prevalence of multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, lung disease amongst geriatric patients, the market for adult wheelchairs will be dominant until 2026

The outdoor setting segment will be the dominant segment and will also grow fastest from 2021 to 2026

Comfort Orthopedic, Cyclone, IMC MEDICAL, Invacare, Karma Medical Products, Karman Healthcare, LEVO AG, Life & Mobility, LIW Care Technology, Meyra, Permobil, Rehatec Dieter Frank, Schuchmann, Shanghai Wisking Electric Machine, Sowecare, VERMEIREN, Redman Power Chair, AbilityLab, The Standing Company, and Numotion among others are the top players of the standing wheelchair market

Browse the Standing Wheelchair Market Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-standing-wheelchair-market-2677

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Electric Function

Manual Function

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Pediatric Wheelchair

Adult Wheelchair

Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Outdoor Setting

Indoor Setting

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Website: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/

Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php

Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238