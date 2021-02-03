Global Nanofiber Production Market Will Reach USD 26 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Nanofiber Production Market in 2019 was approximately USD 20 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% and is anticipated to reach around USD 26 Million by 2026. Top market players are Contipro, Elmarco, Nabond Technologies Co. Ltd, Nanoflux Pte. Ltd, Tong Li Tech Co. Ltd and others.

“According to the research study, the global Nanofiber Production Market was estimated at USD 20 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 26 Million by 2026. The global Nanofiber Production Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2019 to 2026”.

Nanofiber technology is the branch of technology that is used for creating materials in the form of fibers that are sized in nanoscale and can achieve a high level of tasks or functions. It has a unique combination of strength, flexibility, and high surface area that makes such fibers suitable to be used for many applications ranging from clothing to aerospace and many more. Nanofiber production machines are designed for the production of nanofibers that has a diameter of less than 500nm. Such kind of material is mainly used in the form of a nanofiber web which is supported by a substrate material.

There is a huge demand for technical textiles around the globe as these technical textiles are used across various applications such as oil & gas, construction, medical, and many more as they perform better as compared with conventional textiles. As nanofibers are very tiny in size, they are used widely in the textile industry. Hence, these nanofiber production machines are greatly demanded to fulfill the need for these smart fibers. But the daily fluctuation market and the changing cost of raw materials impact the prices of the nanofiber production machine. The major factors that affect the market of raw materials are supply & demand, tariffs, currency rate, government norms, and others. Still, the nanofiber production machine manufacturers are developing advanced machine technology for enhancing the output rate as there is a growing demand from the end-users and increasing their investments for increasing their output and the quality of the nanofibers.

The key players in the Global Nanofiber Production Machines Market are as follows:

Contipro

Elmarco

Nabond Technologies Co. Ltd

Nanoflux Pte. Ltd

Tong Li Tech Co. Ltd

Inovenso

Kato Tech Co. Ltd

M-TechXInc

As per the type analysis, the electrospinning equipment is expected to share the maximum market as this electrospinning equipment can be used to make nanofibers from all major classes of materials by mixing them. The setup of electrospinning equipment is very easy as compared with the Melt Down Machine and can be easily used for mass production with fewer errors or rejections. As per the application analysis, Organic nanofibers production is more preferred as they have low costing and very less consumption of power as compared with Inorganic nanofibers production.

Nanofiber technology is famous for its versatile properties of strength, flexibility, and durability. Hence, the nanofiber production machines market is in huge demand to fulfill the demand of these smart fibers. Out of the various types of production machines, the electrospinning equipment is expected to provide the maximum share for its high productivity with fewer errors, as compared with the other types available in the market. Organic nanofibers production is expected to be high in demand as compared with inorganic nanofibers production due to its low costing and low consumption of power. The market of nanofiber production machines is expected to get a boost in the Asian-Pacific region due to the growing industries in this region.

The Nanofiber Production Market is segmented based on Type and Application. On the basis of type segmentation, the market is classified into Melt Blown Machine, Electrospinning Equipment, and Others. In terms of Application segmentation, the market is classified into Organic Nanofibers Production and Inorganic Nanofibers Production.

As per the regional analysis, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market as there is a demand for these nanofibers production machines for the growing industries in these countries. Industries such as aerospace, defense, healthcare, automotive use these machines for the production of nanofibers that can be used for their different applications in these different industries. The governments of these growing economies are encouraging foreign investments for investing in these nanofibers production machines so that the country can make use of the resources available and can manufacture these machines on its own and try to design or produce the nanofibers by reducing the dependence on other nations.

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the nanofiber production machines market is expected to grow annually at a rate of around 6%.

Through our primary sources, the market value of the nanofiber production machines was around USD 20 million in 2019.

The “Electrospinning Equipment” category, on the basis of type segmentation, was the leading revenue generator that accounted for around 73% share, in 2019.

The “Organic Nanofibers Production” category, on the basis of application segmentation, was the leading revenue generator that accounted for around 77% share, in 2019.

This report segments the Global Nanofiber Production market as follows:

Global Nanofiber Production Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Melt Blown Machine

Electrospinning Equipment

Others

Global Nanofiber Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Organic Nanofibers Production

Inorganic Nanofibers Production

