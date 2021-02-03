The Easing Of Lockdown Restrictions Globally Positively Impacts The Demand In The Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Industry As Per The Business Research Company's Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Imp

Segments Covered: By Product Type – Forehead, In-Ear, Multifunction; By Application – Veterinary, Medical

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the non-contact infrared thermometers market, the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus has caused a surge in demand for non-contact infrared thermometers. These were previously used by medical professionals sporadically to help protect them from contracting a disease but have now become extremely commonplace. As the infection has spread globally at an unprecedented rate, so too has the demand for non-contact infrared thermometers which help protect medical professionals and allow them to continue in their efforts to fight the virus. As nations globally plan to ease lockdown restrictions that have been in place to limit the spread of the disease and protect health systems, there has been an increase in demand for non-contact infrared thermometers. This is expected to drive the demand globally in this market.

The countries that usually supply non-contact infrared thermometers, namely China and other Asian nations, have seen increased demand both domestically and internationally. The demand comes mainly from health systems in their battle against COVID-19 and their duty to equip staff with the proper medical equipment. However, there is a significant element of demand from the public. These thermometers are being increasingly used at entrances of public places to determine if the person entering the building has a fever or not, which has led to an exponential demand in these thermometers. For instance, Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., a UK based company which manufactures these thermometers confirmed that before the pandemic the company was only selling 10 thermometers a month and as of October 2020 is shipping 100 non-contact infrared thermometers per day. According to a spokesperson of American Diagnostic Corp., the demand for non-contact thermometers in March 2020 was up by 900% for the company. Companies such as Alicn Medical in China, who manufactured about 2.5 million thermometer guns a year before the pandemic, also faced issues in coping with the increase in demand due to the pandemic.

Major players in the non contact thermometer market include Helen of Troy Limited, Easywell Biomedical, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Paul Hartmann, Microlife Corporation, American Diagnostic Corporation, Beurer, Exergen, Vivehealth and Contec Medical Systems Co., with the key players in the industry investing in launching new products, acquisition of other companies and adopting new technologies to increase the operational efficiency of non-contact infrared thermometers.

The global non-contact infrared thermometers market reached a value of nearly $17.8 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $17.8 million in 2020 to $16.6 million in 2025 at a rate of -1.5%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 and reach $20.9 million in 2030.

Infrared thermometer manufacturers are increasingly entering into agreements with government bodies for mutual benefits. To cater to the growing demand for non-contact infrared thermometers during COVID-19, governments are increasingly forming tie-ups with local manufacturers. In April 2020, Councils of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) tied up with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) to manufacture medical devices including handheld digital infrared thermometers that use mobile phones or power banks as power source. In July 2020, the Indian government introduced incentive schemes and announced $246 million (INR 1800 crore) to boost domestic medical manufacturing that includes thermometer and establishing bulk drug parks in the country.

