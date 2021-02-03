Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco, Inc. and Michael Howe, CEO of The Good Clinic, are Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Interview provides insights and excitement surrounding MITI’s new clinic subsidiary “The Good Clinic (TM)” and the opening of its flagship unit in Minneapolis and outlook for overall company performance in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a recent interview with the leadership of Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) and The Good Clinic. The interview outlines the development of MITI’s team of experts, the development of The Good Clinic model, the evolution of the Company to date, and the goals for Q1 2021 and beyond.



Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Diamond and Howe explain the genesis and story behind the recent opening of its flagship location in the Norhaus apartment complex in Minneapolis, MN and the foundation built in 2020. In 2020, amidst a global pandemic, the Company was able to focus on solidifying and establishing a team of experts that made this launch possible. Mitesco believes The Good Clinic was made perfectly for occurrences like COVID. With the current health care model not fitting the needs of consumers, The Good Clinic will be providing access to comprehensive primary care via telehealth and in-neighborhood clinics. The Good Clinic’s combined digital and in-person approach to care is essential for patients in 2021 and beyond and seamlessly addresses the widespread shortage of expert primary care.

Regarding the roll-out strategy moving forward, Michael Howe stated, "One key part of our expansion strategy is educating our residential tower developers on how to position our presence as their investment in improving the quality of living experience for their residents. Healthcare access is a key concern for consumers and a developer that provides the amenity of healthcare services draws more new tenants and enhances their ability to hold existing ones."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-mitesco-inc-miti/.

Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, recently announced that it has published a new research report on Mitesco, Inc. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download it in its entirety, please visit https://bit.ly/3jaq9u7.

The Mission of Mitesco, Inc. formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc.

We have in development a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. We intend to acquire and implement technologies and services to improve the quality of care, reduce cost, and enhance consumer convenience. We are focused on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions and the team is adept at deal structures supportive of long-term organizational value. The holding company structure facilitates profitable growth and enables the acquired business to focus on scale. The MITI portfolio of companies will apply leading-edge solutions that emphasize stakeholder value and leverages distinct sector trends.

The Good Clinic, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MitescoNA LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic is building out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It will begin in Minneapolis and expand nationwide. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic™ includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS for $170 million in 2006.

Parties who wish to be considered as expansion situations should contact Larry Diamond at 1-844-383-8689 (x1), or by email at: LDiamond@MitescoInc.com.

About SmallCapVoice

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contacts:

Contact: Mr. Larry Diamond

844-383-8689 x1

ldiamond@MitescoInc.com

SmallCapVoice.com Contact:

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

Info@SmallCapVoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com