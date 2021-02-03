Kelly Education Announces Critical Solution to Address the Teacher Shortage

Partnership with Teachers of Tomorrow lets future teachers “earn while learning”

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Education is helping rebuild the nation’s teaching workforce through a new “earn while you learn” certification program. In partnership with Teachers of Tomorrow, the nation’s leading alternative teacher certification provider, future educators can become certified teachers in just one year. Participants gain valuable classroom experience working as Kelly Education substitute teachers while completing their coursework online. Upon completion, Kelly Education will place the teachers in vacant positions at school districts across the country.



Interested individuals who possess a bachelor’s degree or higher can enroll in the program, complete a self-paced online curriculum, while working as a Kelly substitute teacher. After successfully completing the Teachers of Tomorrow program, participants are eligible to take their state’s licensing exam to become a certified teacher. The online program takes approximately 12 months to complete and is among the most affordable teacher certifications available nationwide.

“Every day I meet passionate professionals who want so much to teach—nurses, lab technicians, accountants, engineers—people who would bring a wealth of experience to the classroom. But without a flexible and proven pathway to becoming a certified teacher, most cannot afford to switch careers,” said Nicola Soares, president of Kelly Education. “With our Teachers of Tomorrow partnership, in as little as one year, individuals with a bachelor’s degree and a love of learning can start a fulfilling new career in education.”

Prior to the pandemic, the nation faced an increasing trend around teacher vacancies, with teachers retiring earlier and mid-career teachers leaving the field.

“As the pandemic continues to put additional strains on our education system and creates learning loss for students across the country, we are proud to partner with Kelly Education on this solution to prepare talented individuals for teaching positions to ensure that every child has a great teacher. We offer guidance and coaching for future educators throughout the entire certification process while meeting the specific needs of each state’s system,” said Phillip Braithwaite, CEO, Teachers of Tomorrow.

Kelly Education and Teachers of Tomorrow’s program is open to college graduates of any age or major. To start a career in teaching, please visit KellyEducation.com/TeachersofTomorrow.

About Kelly Education

Kelly Education powers the future of learning by helping make early childhood education centers, K-12 school districts, and institutions of higher education stronger and more stable for leaders, administrators, professors, teachers, and students. Kelly Education is a business unit of Kelly®, a global workforce solutions provider that’s always asking what’s next in the world of work. Learn more at KellyEducation.com.

About Teachers of Tomorrow

As the largest national alternative certification provider, Teachers of Tomorrow addresses the growing teacher shortage by enabling non-traditional candidates with undergraduate degrees to attain certification. Teachers of Tomorrow’s mission is to develop confident educators who believe in the potential of every student and has helped more than 70,000 teachers reach the classroom.





Contact Information: Anna Schryver Kelly Education anna.schryver@kellyservices.com 608-225-5476