Scipher Medicine Brings Precision Medicine Platform to Patient-Centered MIT Initiative

First-Of-Its-Kind Lab Test Helps Guide Targeted Treatment Decisions in Rheumatoid Arthritis

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company matching patients with the most effective therapy, announced today they have partnered with Massachusetts Institute of Technology Center for Biomedical Innovation’s New Drug Development Paradigms Initiative (NEWDIGS) in their mission to enhance the capacity of the global biomedical innovation system to reliably and sustainably deliver new, better, and affordable therapeutics to patients faster.



“We are honored to join this important initiative given how aligned it is to our mission as a company, dedicated to avoiding wasted time and money on ineffective therapies,” said Alif Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Scipher Medicine. “Our goal is to provide a precision medicine approach that allows patients to reach their treatment target sooner. We have demonstrated the utility of our technology; however, it will take collaboration with other healthcare stakeholders to accelerate change and deliver on our promise.”

Scipher will actively participate with global biopharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians, regulators, payers, provider systems, patient advocacy groups, and other healthcare stakeholders to collectively evolve toward sustainable patient-centered biomedical innovation. Within NEWDIGS, Scipher will join the Learning Ecosystems Accelerator for Patient-centered, Sustainable Innovation (LEAPS) project, which is focused on improving how we use drug therapies for patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis.

“With its commitment to determining the right therapies for the right patients, Scipher Medicine is a natural fit for the LEAPS project as we advance system capabilities for regimen optimization, first for Rheumatoid Arthritis, and then for other disease areas,” said Gigi Hirsch, MD, executive director of NEWDIGS.

Scipher joins other NEWDIGS partners, including Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, American College of Rheumatology, Arthritis Foundation, top academic institutions, and world-leading pharmaceutical and insurance companies with the common goal of accelerating the advances in therapeutic efficacy for patients.

About Scipher Medicine®

Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company, holds the fundamental belief that patients deserve simple answers to treatment options based on scientifically backed data. Leveraging our proprietary Network Medicine platform and artificial intelligence, we commercialize blood tests revealing a persons’ unique molecular disease signature and match such signature to the most effective therapy, ensuring optimal treatment from day one. The unprecedented amount of patient molecular data generated from our tests further drives the discovery and development of novel and more effective therapeutics. We partner with payers, providers, and pharma along the health care value chain to bring precision medicine to autoimmune diseases. Visit www.sciphermedicine.com and follow Scipher on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About PrismRA®

PrismRA, a molecular signature test, is a revolutionary advancement bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients globally. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual’s molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, the world’s largest selling drug class, so non-responders can be prescribed alternative effective therapy. Providers now have objective data to guide therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit www.PrismRA.com

About NEWDIGS

The NEW Drug Development Paradigms (NEWDIGS) Initiative at MIT is an international “think and do tank” dedicated to delivering more value faster to patients, in ways that work for all stakeholders. NEWDIGS designs, evaluates and initiates advancements that are too complex and cross-cutting to be addressed by a single organization or market sector. Its members include global leaders from patient advocacy, payer organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, regulatory agencies, clinical care, academic research and investment firms. For more information, visit http://newdigs.mit.edu. ### First-Of-Its-Kind Lab Test Helps Guide Targeted Treatment Decisions in Rheumatoid Arthritis Scipher Medicine Brings Precision Medicine Platform to Patient-Centered MIT Initiative

Media Contact:

Alexander Petti

alexander@TakeOnCommunications.com

201-978-4882

Scipher Medicine Company Contact:

Lauren Kendall

lauren.kendall@scipher.com

520-400-5346

MIT NEWDIGS Contact:

Azrina Azhar Operations Manager

azrina@mit.edu



