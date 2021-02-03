InfuSystem Acquires Biomedical Services Company to Expand DME Services Platform

/EIN News/ -- Rochester Hills, Michigan, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), (“InfuSystem” or the “Company), a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers, today announced it has acquired FilAMed, a privately held biomedical services company, based in Bakersfield, CA. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Richard DiIorio, chief executive officer of InfuSystem, said, “We are pleased with the synergistic acquisition of FilAMed, as we execute on our strategic growth initiative to grow our two operating platforms – Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME). The addition of FilAMed broadens and enhances our scope of biomedical services within our DME platform and provides us the opportunity to enter the acute care market. Our customers will benefit from a broader range of services including compression devices, defibrillators, electrosurgical units (ESU), and patient monitors. We welcome FilAMed’s employees and customers to InfuSystem and look forward to a seamless integration with uninterrupted customer service.”

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: INFU), is a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers. INFU services are provided under a two-platform model. The lead platform is Integrated Therapy Services (“ITS”), providing the last-mile solution for clinic-to-home healthcare where the continuing treatment involves complex durable medical equipment and services. The ITS segment is comprised of Oncology, Pain Management, and Wound Therapy businesses. The second platform, Durable Medical Equipment Services (“DME Services”), supports the ITS platform and leverages strong service orientation to win incremental business from its direct payor clients. The DME Services segment is comprised of direct payor rentals, pump and consumable sales, and biomedical services and repair. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, the Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Massachusetts and Ontario, Canada.

Additional information about InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is available at www.infusystem.com.





