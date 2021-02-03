Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

MONTREAL, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on March 31, 2021, payable on or before April 13, 2021. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Lantic Inc.
Tel: (514) 940-4350
Website: www.lanticrogers.com


