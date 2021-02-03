Dynaleo Launches Sunshower and DYNATHRIVE CBD Cannabis-Infused Gummy Brands

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynaleo, Canada’s highest-capacity manufacturer of premium cannabis-infused soft chews, today announced the launch of two brands – Sunshower and DYNATHRIVE CBD. The two new brands are available in authorized retail locations and online channels in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, with plans to expand to Alberta, Ontario and additional regions in the near future.



Sunshower will launch with three delicious flavours (Watermelon Lemonade, Mango Tangerine, and Wild Strawberry) with each pack containing 5 pieces and 10 mg total THC. Sunshower is aimed at adults looking for an enjoyable and consistent THC experience with the finest flavours and ingredients. Inventory in Saskatchewan, the first province to place orders, has already sold out two shipments in its first month.

DYNATHRIVE CBD is Canada’s first and only large format CBD soft chew. Our first flavour, Apple Cider Vinegar, is made with purified CBD isolate, Canadian apple juice and real apple cider vinegar to deliver a sweetly refreshing, tart taste. The first DYNATHRIVE CBD format contains 30 pieces, perfect for daily supplements, with 300mg total CBD and is aimed at the growing segment of wellness consumers who are seeking a more enjoyable and convenient way to take CBD. The company has also formulated several additional flavours and unique product formats for launch later in 2021 to compliment these initial offerings.

“We continue to see accelerating demand in the edibles market for high-quality recreational and wellness cannabis products, especially from those who want to experience cannabis without needing to inhale. At the same time, consumers and retailers are experiencing inconsistent supply, both in terms of quantity and quality. As Canada’s highest-capacity soft chew manufacturer, we are in a unique position to have our products available at all times to consistently meet consumer demand with a best-in-class experience,” says Dynaleo Executive Chairman Michael Krestell.

Krestell continues, “In terms of the wellness consumer, countless customers have made it clear that they want CBD but without the intoxicating effects of THC. The 2- or 5-piece CBD offerings in the market today do not match up well for customers looking to take CBD on a daily basis or even throughout the day. The DYNATHRIVE CBD 30-piece pack is the perfect solution for them.”

About Dynaleo

Dynaleo is an Edmonton, Alberta-based licensed processor that is focused on manufacturing cannabis-infused adult soft-chews. Dynaleo's purpose-built manufacturing plant contains specialized production equipment to produce CBD and THC edibles for the Canadian market. Dynaleo soft chews can be customized in a wide range of flavours, textures, colours, shapes and sizes to meet customers’ needs and regulatory requirements.

Media enquiries:

Andrea Chrysanthou

Global Public Affairs

achrysanthou@globalpublic.com

416-797-8194

For more information please contact Dynaleo at info@dynaleo.com