US Payments Forum Member Meeting to Cover New Payment Technology, Emerging Fraud Trends and the Future of Payments

Non-members invited to sessions on mobile driver’s licenses, EMV at the pump and emerging fraud

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum will be hosting the first All-Member Meeting of 2021 this March. Leaders from across the payments industry will convene to discuss the latest trends, challenges and updates in the market through virtual sessions scheduled over two weeks.



The U.S. Payments Forum All-Member Meeting will begin on Monday, March 1. The first week will feature keynote speakers, roundtables and education sessions. The second week, starting March 9, will have working committee sessions and additional education sessions. Select panels and education sessions over both weeks are open to the public. Registration, the full agenda and additional information is available at https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/march-2021-virtual-meeting/.

This event will be presented in a live, interactive format. Some sessions will be pre-recorded, and presenters will be available for questions or further discussion after.

Attendees will gain insights on the latest technology implementation challenges and developments in secure payments. Highlights from the agenda include:

Payments Learnings from 2020 and 2021 Payment Innovation and Experience Trends – a cross-industry panel discussing trends in payments and consumer experience

– a cross-industry panel discussing trends in payments and consumer experience New Technology Impact on the Future of Payments * – a cross-industry panel discussing new technologies impacting payment

* – a cross-industry panel discussing new technologies impacting payment CNP Fraud and New Fraud Types * – a panel on card-not-present fraud and other types of emerging fraud

* – a panel on card-not-present fraud and other types of emerging fraud Petro EMV Conversion: Status & Update * – a panel on the current state of the transition to EMV at the pump

* – a panel on the current state of the transition to EMV at the pump Implications of 8-Digit BINs * – a panel and education session on the implications of implementing eight-digit BINs

* – a panel and education session on the implications of implementing eight-digit BINs Applying a PKI Model to Mobile Driver’s Licenses Use Cases * – a roundtable discussion on the application of a PKI model to mobile driver’s license use cases

* – a roundtable discussion on the application of a PKI model to mobile driver’s license use cases Payment Account Reference (PAR) Merchant and Acquirer Feedback – a session on PAR implementation from the merchant and acquirer perspective

– a session on PAR implementation from the merchant and acquirer perspective Contactless Best Practices and Lessons Learned * – a cross-industry panel discussing best practices/lessons learned for contactless payments

* – a cross-industry panel discussing best practices/lessons learned for contactless payments Stakeholder reports from payment networks, issuers, merchants and acquirers



*Open to the public

Sponsors for the virtual March All-Member Meeting are:

Discover Financial Services (Silver Sponsor)

Infineon Technologies (Silver Sponsor)

PAX Technology (Silver Sponsor)

American Express (Registration Sponsor)

Organizations, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in gaining access to this cross-industry stakeholder-led payments organization are invited to join the U.S. Payments Forum. For membership details, visit https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-benefits/.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

For more information, please visit www.uspaymentsforum.org.

Contact:

Adrian Loth and Dana Kringel

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

aloth@montner.com

dkringel@montner.com