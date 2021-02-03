SmartDV 2020 Revenue Increases by 51%

Growth Attributed to Expanded Design, Verification IP Portfolio, New Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartDV™ Technologies , the Proven and Trusted choice for Design and Verification Intellectual Property (IP), today announced revenue growth of 51% over 2019 and increased profitability in 2020.



Growth is attributed to several factors, including additions to SmartDV’s Design and Verification IP portfolio. Multi-year agreements and 26 new customers in North America, Japan, Europe and Asia, which grew 126%, contributed to SmartDV’s success in a variety of market segments, including networking, automotive and serial bus, storage and video and memory. In 2020, SmartDV saw an increased licensing demand of close to 70% for Verification IP and a 300% increase in demand for Design IP solutions.



Additionally, the acquisition of a portfolio of silicon-realized, minimal area controller Design IP for MIPI and USB interfaces in 2020 will help fuel growth this year by strengthening SmartDV’s offerings for mobile and high-speed communications application markets.



“Our 2021 revenue projections are strong in all regions and show increasing interest in our products, especially Design IP,” says Deepak Kumar Tala, SmartDV’s managing director. “As we grow our business and expand our offerings, our customer commitment and service will not waiver nor will our ability to rapidly customize Design and Verification IP for specific applications and customer requirements.”



About SmartDV

SmartDV™ Technologies is the Proven and Trusted choice for Verification and Design IP with the best customer service from more than 250 experienced ASIC and SoC design and verification engineers. SmartDV offers high-quality standard protocol Design and Verification IP for simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, post-silicon validation, formal property verification and RISC-V CPU verification. Any of its Design and Verification IP solutions can be rapidly customized to meet specific customer design needs. The result is Proven and Trusted Design and Verification IP used in hundreds of networking, storage, automotive, bus, MIPI and display chip projects throughout the global electronics industry. SmartDV is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, Calif.



