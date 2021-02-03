eSight Receives Key Patents for Augmenting Sight Related to its Enhanced Vision Platform

Patents affirm the continued innovation and commitment to improving quality of life for individuals with low vision and legal blindness

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 -- eSight announced today the addition of a key patent related to augmenting sight that is part of the foundation of its most versatile and advanced device for individuals with low vision and legal blindness. This patent (US10867449 and CA2916780) has been issued in multiple jurisdictions and continues to strengthen eSight's intellectual property portfolio which now totals 45 patents granted with an additional 20 in process.



The company has long held strong patent protection in multiple countries covering its clinically validated approach to augmenting sight, proprietary software capabilities for maximizing visual information sent to the brain, and its industrial design that incorporates the wearer’s natural peripheral vision providing 100% mobility retention and enabling activities of daily life. The new patents reflect continued innovation in eSight’s core sight-enhancing technology, which is leveraged in its newest fourth-generation device, eSight 4 .

“We continue to expand and vigorously protect our intellectual property,” said Robert Vaters, President and Chief Executive Officer of eSight. “The new patents encompass our continued innovations that dramatically improve quality of life for individuals with serious visual impairment. eSight allows our clients to see new possibilities for living independently, advancing at school and work, and actively engaging in hobbies and community life. Our patent family gives us a strategic advantage in the low vision space and in the augmented vision sector.”

In the United States alone, there are more than 30 million adults that have difficulty seeing even with prescription glasses, and the numbers are rapidly growing as the population ages. eSight has proven its approach to augmenting sight through independent clinical studies conducted by leading low vision research institutes and adoption by the low vision community. eSight is used by thousands of users with visual acuities ranging from 20/60 to 20/800 caused by over 20 different eye conditions with many of them achieving 20/20 visual acuity. eSight 4 launched in North America in the second half of 2020 and is aggressively expanding internationally.

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: empower individuals with sight loss to see new possibilities through enhanced vision. eSight provides the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments and is compatible with more than 20 eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and Stargardt disease. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

