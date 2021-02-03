NXP Launches Flexible IoT Cloud Platform to Securely Manage and Connect Edge Devices

/EIN News/ -- News Highlights



New, comprehensive EdgeLock™ 2GO IoT service platform is designed for zero-touch, secure deployment and security maintenance of IoT devices over the entire device lifecycle

EdgeLock 2GO is integrated with the EdgeLock SE050 secure element to deliver an end-to-end security solution, from edge to cloud, for IoT device manufacturers and service providers

The flexible IoT service platform lets customers control access to their devices and choose from a range of options that optimize costs while providing advanced device security



EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), a global provider of secure Internet-of-Things (IoT) embedded solutions serving customers across a broad spectrum of applications and markets, today introduced its new EdgeLock 2GO IoT service platform for easy, secure deployment and management of IoT devices and services. The new IoT security platform is integrated with NXP’s Common Criteria (CC) EAL 6+ certified EdgeLock SE050 secure element to protect IoT devices at the edge and securely connect them to one or multiple clouds and service providers.

“EdgeLock 2GO provides a full range of choices and options that optimize the costs around credential and device management, while delivering advanced device security for companies operating in the IoT,” said Philippe Dubois, Vice President and General Manager of Secure Edge Identification at NXP Semiconductors. “The platform provides a highly flexible approach to IoT security that protects edge devices connecting to services and maintains edge device security throughout its entire lifecycle.”

Streamlined and secure credential and lifecycle management

The EdgeLock 2GO platform, combined with NXP’s embedded EdgeLock SE050 secure element for advanced key protection and management, delivers end-to-end security–from chip to cloud–based on a certified Trust Anchor. The EdgeLock SE050 makes it easy to implement advanced security, and EdgeLock 2GO streamlines secure cloud onboarding and access to IoT devices from different service providers. It also simplifies application credential management with zero-touch connectivity to public and private clouds, edge computing platforms and infrastructure. NXP’s combination of secure element hardware and EdgeLock 2GO services makes it possible to manage security independently from device manufacturers and the supply chain.

EdgeLock 2GO is designed to allow device makers and service providers to easily onboard or transfer their devices into cloud platforms. It provides tailored options for customers to register their devices on Amazon Web Services (AWS) using Multi-Account Registration, Just-in-time Provisioning and Just-in-time Registration. NXP’s on demand webinar, hosted in collaboration with AWS, provides in-depth information on how the combination of EdgeLock SE050 and EdgeLock 2GO simplifies device onboarding to AWS IoT Core.

EdgeLock 2GO supports multiple types of credentials and any IoT device, from sensors to edge-computing platforms, with the ability to tailor the options for device roll-outs. This level of flexibility accelerates time to market with late-stage device configuration in the field. It also enables device makers and service providers to dynamically connect their IoT devices to multiple clouds and service providers.

Many IoT devices are designed to be in the field for several years, yet device manufacturers and service providers need to keep the security of their devices up to date throughout their lifecycle. Eliminating the need for device manufacturers to handle keys or certificates, EdgeLock 2GO makes it easy to maintain the security of the IoT devices in the field, and update, revoke or add new device credentials. This simplifies managing large fleets of IoT devices connecting to multiple cloud services.

“Ease of use, flexibility and security are cornerstones of device management in the Microsoft Azure IoT Hub, which enables highly secure and reliable communication between IoT applications and the devices it manages,” said Kristin Carr, GM of Azure IoT Platform Engineering at Microsoft. “EdgeLock 2GO simplifies registration of IoT devices into Azure IoT Hub Device Provisioning Service (DPS) to remove the overhead of device identity management.”

A complete set of services for managing the credentials on devices

EdgeLock 2GO consists of three tailored options that let customers manage credentials the way that works best for them: EdgeLock 2GO Ready for simple use cases, such as device onboarding to public clouds with pre-previsioned EdgeLock SE050 ICs; EdgeLock 2GO Custom for creating custom EdgeLock SE050 ICs to support complex configurations; and EdgeLock 2GO Managed for managing credentials and multiple services throughout the device lifecycle.

Holistic Security through the EdgeLock Assurance Program

EdgeLock 2GO is part of the EdgeLock Assurance program. Designed to meet industry standards, NXP products and services in the EdgeLock Assurance program follow proven security development processes and verification assessments–from product concept through release–to help ensure customers receive trusted solutions for their security challenges.

