FTI Consulting Expands RelativityOne Offering to Canada

Firm Bolsters Solutions in Canada in Response to Rising Demand for Cloud-Based e-Discovery Software and Services, Increases Support for Intensifying Competition Investigations

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the Company’s Technology segment has expanded its partnership with Relativity to provide its cloud-based e-discovery solution RelativityOne in Canada.



In Canada, organizations are facing myriad new e-discovery challenges, particularly around Canadian Competition Bureau investigations and complex supplementary information requests in the merger clearance process. As part of the Competition Bureau’s efforts to increase antitrust oversight in the digital age, it recently announced a cooperation framework with the U.S., UK, Australia and New Zealand, further raising the regulatory stakes for multinational companies seeking M&A approvals in those countries. Experts expect this to lead to an uptick in the volume, cost and complexity of conducting e-discovery in response to global merger investigations.

“In many countries, increased regulatory enforcement and oversight are on the horizon for 2021. As we help our clients prepare for a likely increase in merger control investigations and other high-stakes e-discovery matters, we are adopting the solutions necessary to ensure they have access to the most sophisticated and efficient e-discovery tools available,” said David Meadows, a Senior Managing Director in FTI Consulting’s Technology segment. “Relativity has helped us provide improved e-discovery outcomes and cost savings for clients worldwide. The addition of RelativityOne in Canada strengthens our SaaS portfolio and flexibility in addressing any e-discovery challenges our clients face.”

By offering RelativityOne, FTI Technology will provide clients with expert workflows, advanced analytics and a flexible and secure platform to reduce the cost and complexity of large, and often global, e-discovery matters. FTI Technology also provides its clients with an enhanced Relativity solution that leverages its own proprietary technology as well as add-ons from software partners and the global consulting expertise of FTI Technology professionals.

Over the last two years, FTI Technology has expanded its Relativity managed e-discovery services across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The addition of these offerings in Canada furthers the firm’s reach in helping legal teams in the region deal with e-discovery challenges and cost containment for local and cross-border matters of all sizes.

“Client challenges are the driving forces behind FTI Technology’s global expansion,” said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. “Our investment in new technologies and people is in direct response to filling needs for enhanced global infrastructure and expert assistance that support clients in an increasingly complex data climate.”

James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity, added, “RelativityOne enables our partners like FTI Consulting to provide their customers with the best end-to-end e-discovery experience. As a RelativityOne Silver Partner, FTI Technology’s teams have been among our most active partners. Demand for our RelativityOne solution continues to grow in Canada, and through this partnership, FTI Technology will be positioned to offer clients a solution to their unique challenges.”

FTI Technology is widely recognized as a leading provider of high-quality e-discovery consulting and services that span the entire discovery process. From legal holds and global data collections to legal review and production, FTI Technology consultants assist in developing policies, deploying technology and executing entire programs as a managed service. FTI Technology experts are experienced in managing data requirements within highly regulated industries and leading discovery efforts across a wide range of matters, from large-scale, multi-jurisdictional disputes to targeted internal investigations. As part of this, FTI Technology provides clients with a choice of technology and service options to best meet their particular needs and preferences. Relativity augments other technologies offered by FTI Technology worldwide.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,200 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS platform RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance platform, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 enabled users in 48+ countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 199 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Kate Holmes

+1.206.373.6521

kate.holmes@fticonsulting.com