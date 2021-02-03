Lemongrass Expands Executive Team in Response to Growth

Former Capgemini leaders Sandy Padayachee and Joe Coyle join the SAP-to-AWS consultancy as COO and Chief Strategy Officer, respectively

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass , the company that helps large and midsize enterprises migrate and run their SAP applications on Amazon Web Services (AWS), is ramping up following a busy and successful 2020. Sandy Padayachee, a long-time enterprise IT consultant at Capgemini with extensive SAP experience, joins Lemongrass as Chief Operating Officer, and Joe Coyle, who previously ran Capgemini’s cloud practice, has come on board as Lemongrass’s Chief Strategy Officer.



The appointments continue a pattern of growth at Lemongrass, which has more than 5,800 SAP on AWS servers under management for clients in 17 countries in the Life Sciences, Pharmaceutical, Public Sector, Banking and Insurance, Utilities, Oil and Gas, Telecomm, Retail, Logistics Service Providers, Manufacturing and Consumer Packaged Goods industries. In 2020, the firm grew approximately 30% year-over-year, making it the highest revenue year in its history. They also added notable new clients in 2020 including Covestro, C&A and Transport for London in EMEA, Fender and Reynolds in Americas, Orora and Super Retail Group in APAC to name a few. They launched multiple services, including a disaster recovery solution and an application archiving solution, were the first AWS partner to launch an integrated SAP offering with AWS Managed Services and were one of the first organizations to leverage the new Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO) model in the AWS marketplace with 2 consulting propositions now live.

Sandy Padayachee joins Lemongrass from Capgemini, where he was EVP and Global Head of Operations Domain. He also led Capgemini’s SAP hosting practice from 2009 – 2014 and before that led SAP Hosting at ACS for seven years. Padayachee will be responsible for Lemongrass’s global solutions and service delivery functions.

Joe Coyle joins Lemongrass from Ness Digital Engineering, where he was the global head of its cloud practice. Previously, Coyle was with Capgemini for 20+ years, his last position being Global Chief Technology & Innovation Officer – Cloud Services. Coyle has been working with SAP technology since 1992 (he was the third SAP-certified Basis engineer in the US) and with AWS since 2005. At Lemongrass, Coyle will focus on identifying and pursuing strategic opportunities to grow the business.

“Building a great company includes the ongoing responsibility of developing and evolving the leadership structure to enable growth over the long term and increase our ability to support and successfully execute on our top priorities,” said Mike Rosenbloom, CEO of Lemongrass. “Sandy and Joe are seasoned, proven IT and consulting executives with long track records of helping clients achieve their business and IT goals. Our clients will benefit greatly from their experience and guidance.”

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on AWS, focused on delivering superior, highly automated Operate services, accelerating growth and profitability with robust, reusable migration pattern assets. Lemongrass specializes in the implementation, migration, operation, innovation, and automation of SAP on AWS. The company is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, an AWS accredited Managed Service Provider, and was the second company globally to achieve the AWS SAP Competency status.

