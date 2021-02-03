Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
electroCore to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

/EIN News/ -- ROCKAWAY, N.J., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which is being held virtually February 17-19, 2021.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, February 17
Time: 12:30pm – 12:55pm ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company's website: www.electrocore.com

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company’s current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Investors:

Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com

or

Media Contact:

Jackie Dorsky
electroCore
973-290-0097
jackie.dorsky@electrocore.com


Primary Logo

