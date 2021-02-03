/EIN News/ -- Outsourcing vs Inhouse Resourcing For Lateral Flow Test Manufacturing

New guide published by leading rapid test developer and manufacturer advises on moving faster, containing risks, and embracing opportunities through outsourced manufacturing

York, U.K. 03 February 2021: Abingdon Health (“the Company”), a leading international developer and manufacturer of high quality and effective rapid tests, has today published a new guide highlighting the benefits to businesses of outsourcing lateral flow test manufacturing services.

These potential benefits include:

Reduced costs and increased profits

Wider business benefits, including allowing customers to focus on core capabilities

Efficiency gains, through people, processes, and technology

Ensuring that quality and compliance regulations are met

Increased competitiveness and market share

The value that outsourcing partners can provide beyond the life cycle of the product portfolio

Abingdon Health is a world leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, and is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base. The Company takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing. A full service is available to customers at the early stages of their lateral flow project looking for a partner to take a rapid test from concept through to market launch. Abingdon Health offers a full suite of lateral flow services from development and manufacture through to Smartphone reader customisation and regulatory support.

The guide can be accessed on the Abingdon Health website here and to find out more about how Abingdon Health can help with your outsourcing requirements, please contact us at: info@abingdonhealth.com .

Leigh Thomas, SVP Director of Global Sales of Abingdon Health, commented: “There are many innovative companies working in the lateral flow space who find that in-house manufacturing may be unsuitable or unsustainable for numerous reasons, such as costs, logistics, or time constraints. Outsourcing the manufacturing of these tests can be the strategic solution for many developers, allowing them to focus innovation, rather than the logistics of production. We are happy to discuss our own outsourcing offering further with anyone interested in learning more.”

For more information please contact:

Abingdon Health +44 (0) 1904 406082

Leigh Thomas, SVP Director of Global Sales of Abingdon Health info@abingdonhealth.com

Consilium Strategic Communications +44 (0) 203 709 5700

Matthew Neal abingdonhealth@consilium-comms.com Mary-Jane Elliott

Lindsey Neville

About Abingdon Health

Abingdon Health is a world leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare and COVID-19. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and has also developed and marketed its own labelled tests. The Company offers product development, regulatory support, technology transfer and manufacturing services for customers looking to develop new assays or transfer existing laboratory-based assays to a lateral flow format. Abingdon Health aims to support the increase in need for rapid results across many industries and locations and produces lateral flow tests in areas such as infectious disease, clinical testing including companion diagnostics, animal health and environmental testing. Faster access to results allows for rapid decision making, targeted intervention and can support better outcomes. This ability has a significant role to play in improving life across the world. To support this aim Abingdon Health has also developed AppDx®, a customisable image capturing technology that transforms a smartphone into a self-sufficient, standalone lateral-flow reader. Founded in 2008, Abingdon Health is headquartered in York, England.

https://www.abingdonhealth.com/

AbC-19TM Rapid Test

The Company has developed and is manufacturing the AbC-19TM Rapid Test, an antibody test for COVID-19 indicating whether a person is generating IgG antibodies to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The same IgG antibodies that are present following infection or vaccination.