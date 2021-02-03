650 Group Report: Multi-Cloud to Drive Significant Workload Growth; Workloads Forecast to Increase Nearly 500% by 2025
Colocation Providers Have a Key Role in Enterprise Deployment and Future AI / ML Workloads
Multi-Cloud and new AI /ML workloads are driving significant investments, creating a tremendous opportunity for new vendors in multi-cloud and co-location to address evolving enterprise needs.”INCLINE VILLAGE, NV, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by 650 Group, titled Workloads and Multi-Cloud Forecast 2020-2025, the worldwide number of workloads being deployed will increase nearly 500% by 2025. Workloads continue to evolve for both search and social clouds, as well as IaaS and SaaS providers.
— Alan Weckel, Technology Analyst at 650 Group
Workload definitions evolve as technology expands. Historically, the context of a workload tied it directly to the number of servers, and later, it was the number of virtual machines (VMs) or applications that spanned machines. Today, the context evolves to the number of containers or individual serverless code-snippets. The compute, storage and networking infrastructure had to evolve to support how the application changes.
"Multi-Cloud and new AI /ML workloads are driving significant investment in data centers with new compute and networking infrastructures emerging to address new workloads," said Alan Weckel, Technology Analyst at 650 Group. “The time has passed for an application and its data to reside in one data center. There is a tremendous opportunity for new vendors in multi-cloud, as well as co-location, to address the evolving needs of enterprises.”
The report also discusses the impact of the changes to component suppliers, end-users, system vendors, and is targeted for System Vendors, ASIC suppliers, and component suppliers.
About 650 Group
650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. 650 Group focuses on leading-edge market trends and research and prides itself on first to market research with numerous research programs focused on Cloud and technology trends.
