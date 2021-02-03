Gartner Recognizes Matilda Cloud as a Premier Platform to Manage Cloud Infrastructure
Matilda Cloud's platform can transform and manage complex applications and workloads on cloud infrastructure—both public Cloud and hybridRICHARDSON, TX, USA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matilda Cloud, a unified platform suite for Cloud transformation and lifecycle management, is delighted to announce that Gartner has recognized its platform as a leading tool to aid in the continuous assessment capability to identify workloads for the Cloud by including Matilda Cloud platform in Gartner's November 4, 2020 publication 'Forecast Shift: MSPs Must Shift Offerings From Data Center to Hybrid IT Managed Services.'
The Gartner publication discusses the approach and tools companies can take to manage the complex hybrid environment. The Matilda Cloud platform was mentioned as a pivotal platform that enables a continuous and easy way to help companies with a predictive, efficient, and optimal way to manage all resources.
Gartner stated, "Many of the monitoring and evaluation tools that are already available and can be used by service providers as part of their overall offerings are primarily focused on public Cloud. Due to the lack of availability of time and expertise of internal IT organization, monitoring and optimizing of hybrid infrastructure mode is not managed effectively. The need for the tools is essential in creating an efficient, accurate and secured managed service offerings."
"As the workload and cost elements change, the assessment tools can continuously advise where to place the workload for operating optimally and efficiently. These tools enable increased client satisfaction, as clients gain insight into all of their workloads and clarity around the optimization of each workload for a best-ﬁt resource strategy." Suresh Cheruku, President and CEO of Matilda Cloud, said.
"We are extremely pleased with the continuous recognition from respected industry analysts like Gartner."
"Gartner highlights several platforms and applications; however, Matilda Cloud platform has many unique and key advantages that differentiate us over others on the list. First, our vast experience and broad expertise to create in-depth analysis, and second, our use of AI/ML as a core block," said Suresh Cheruku, President and CEO of Matilda Cloud."
"Additionally, we are an end-to-end platform. We cover the complete Cloud transformation life cycle with an integrated solution for Discovery, Assessment, Migration, and Optimization. Post which, we support the daily management of your hybrid or multi-Cloud and on-premise environments with unified DevSecOps and self-healing IT Operations through our AIOps 360 degree offering."
"We are excited by the results we are delivering to our clients and continue to invest heavily in AI-enabled IT Ops."
About Matilda Cloud: Matilda Cloud is a privately held company that provides an industry-leading product suite to help organizations drive their Cloud transformation journey. Matilda Cloud Platform was recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing" in October 2019 and "a premier platform to transform and manage complex hybrid IT Infrastructure" in October 2020. Matilda Cloud platform is an integrated platform with complete offerings to enable highly automated rapid migration to public, private, hybrid, or container-based Cloud technologies while managing current Cloud environments. Modules of the platform include fully automated Discovery, DevSecOps, Migrate, AIOps, and Optimize, all using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
