Hanover Company Announces Hanover Mystic River Now Leasing — Become a Founding Resident

Luxury living near major amenities, affordable units availableMEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be among the first to experience the luxury residences of Hanover Mystic River, Hanover Company’s new offering, featuring many on-site conveniences as well as ideal proximity to major amenities.
Founding residents will enjoy numerous community features ranging from a resort-style pool courtyard with poolside seating, 24-hour fitness center, and resident clubhouse with a Smart TV lounge.
The Hanover Company team says that residents will be able to choose from studio, as well as one, two, and three-bedroom units depending on their needs and budget. Apartments boast features, such as adjustable freedomRail closets, spa-inspired bathrooms with large soaking tubs, gourmet chef's kitchens, and more. The residences also carry conveniences such as full-size washers and dryers, computer desks, and USB connectivity.
Hanover Mystic River apartments allow easy access to downtown Boston, also located next to the I-93 and Mystic Valley Parkway. It is also within a mile of Wellington Station that is a stop for the MBTA Orange Line transit. Meanwhile, residents will also be short distance from a new 120,000 sq. ft. Wegmans grocer across the street, as well at Tufts University.
With 350 units available, the Hanover Company encourages those interested are encouraged to apply online today. As a special offer, residents will get six weeks free with a lease term of 13 months or longer.
About Hanover Company
With more than three decades of experience and more than 62,000 units across the country, Hanover Company based in Houston, Texas, is among the most active private real estate companies in the country. As a vertically integrated company, it has expertise in acquisitions, development, and management of high-quality multi-family residential properties nationwide. Hanover Company operates by its mission statement to provide a superior living experience at a superior value for its residents. For more information about the company and its portfolio, visit hanoverco.com.
About Hanover Mystic River
Located at 61 Locust Street, Medford, MA, the five five-story Hanover Mystic River boasts 350 luxury residences including affordable units. The residences are strategically placed near major driving routes including the I-93, allowing easy access to downtown Boston. Founding residents can expect many on-site amenities including a 24-hour fitness center with Echelon spin bikes as well as landscaped outdoor spaces that allow for outdoor dining in style.
