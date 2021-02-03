Whiteside Capital Auction Announces The Launch Of Its First Digital Auction Campaign

/EIN News/ -- CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whiteside Capital Auction is excited to announce the launch of its very first digital auction campaign. On the 3rd of February 2021, the digital auction site will allow everyone to participate and be part of the phenomenon that will disrupt the entire auction industry. Participants will be able to bid for and win the ownership of rare watches and jewelry including Rolex Daytona Mother of Pearl in Yellow Gold with Baguette Diamond Ref.116568BR, Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph in Rose Gold Ref. 5980/1R and more.



One of the rare items on the list is the Rolex Daytona Mother of Pearl in Yellow Gold with Baguette Diamond. The watch is fitted not only with a baguette-cut diamond-set bezel, but also features a mother-of-pearl dial with 8 points diamond, showcasing Rolex’s impressive quality of gem-setting to the case and dial. This exceptional timepiece is now discontinued and no longer in production, making it an excellent addition to one's collection.

Another item that will be available for auction is the highly coveted Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph in Rose Gold. This stunning timepiece is made from 18k rose gold, sapphire-crystal back, light and dark brown graduated dial with gold applied hour markers. It achieved the perfect balance between unrelenting opulence, sophistication, and technicality.

Raymond Cornish, CEO of Whiteside Capital said, "We are proud to present these timepieces and jewelries up for bid. With many countries going into lockdown, we believe that digital global auction sales are going to explode this year. With a high level of transparency and attractive lineup, we are definitely in the right space and right time to take advantage of that.”

