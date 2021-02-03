The Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors Industry Uses Ultrasound Patches For More Reliability

Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

A wearable ultrasound patch is a flexible and lightweight device that can be worn as a skin patch for monitoring blood pressure in the human body, driving the blood pressure monitoring devices market. The patch uses ultrasound to non-invasively track other vital signs and physiological signals from parts deep inside the body. It has an array of ultrasound transducers that create high frequency sound waves that bounce off the blood vessel. Then, the transducer receives the echo patterns and sends them to a computer to create a representation of changing diameter of blood vessel, known as a waveform. These waveforms can be used to track changes in blood pressure when matched to a patient’s blood pressure. A silicone coating under the patch removes the need for the gel used in traditional ultrasonic probes. Wearable, non-invasive ultrasonic patch tracks blood pressure in arteries as deep as four centimeters below the surface, helping to spot cardiovascular conditions sooner and more reliably. For instance, as a spin-off of Imec and KU Leuven, Pulsify Medical develops wearable ultrasound patches.

The global wearable blood pressure monitor market reached a value of nearly $874.1 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% to nearly $1,356.4 million by 2023. The home blood pressure monitor market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% to nearly $1,803.7 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 15.4% to $3,686.6 million by 2030. North America has the largest blood pressure monitor market share.

Going forward, accelerating demand for remote patient monitoring devices, rise in adoption of wireless and wearable technology, increasing geriatric population and technological advances are expected to drive the market. Lack of precision and accuracy, the coronavirus pandemic and high costs are major factors that could hinder the growth of the wearable blood pressure monitors market in the future.

