Avere Beauty Offering Lip Enhancement Solutions at its Pittsburgh Med Spas

An industry leader in anti-aging treatments and beauty services has expanded its services.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Avere Beauty today announced that it is now offering lip enhancement solutions at its Pittsburgh Med Spas.

"We're excited to now offer the lip enhancement – JUVÉDERM, which is a group of injectable hyaluronic acid dermal fillers," said Avere Beauty Business Director Frank Udavcak. "These smooth gel syringes use a hylacross technology to allow a smoother, malleable gel. A naturally occurring sugar found in the body, hyaluronic acid works by holding water in the injection site and cushioning to achieve volume and smoothness in the skin."

Udancak explained that many med spas in Pittsburgh have an incentive to oversell individuals' lip filler.

"Avere Beauty provides authentic aesthetics and will never over inject our patients," Udavcak said before adding, "Our lip filler is done tastefully and efficiently to provide you genuine results that will outlast."

In addition to the lip enhancement, Avere beauty is also offering a new, revolutionary micro-needling device, which has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for micro-needling.

The SkinPen micro-needling is being offered at the company's location at 3495 Butler St., Suite G01, Pittsburgh, PA 15201.

FDA approval is important because it validates through verified research and clinical trials that the product works and is safe for the consumers and the general public. The FDA examines, tests, and approves a wide range of items for medical use, including drugs, medical devices, food, cosmetics, and many other health-related products. In the simplest terms, "FDA approval" means that the FDA has decided that users will directly benefit from the approved item, which in this case is SkinPen.

SkinPen works to diminish the appearance of large pores. The SkinPen creates micro-injuries in the skin, triggering the body's immune response. This response naturally produces collagen and elastin. The collagen and elastin help to tighten the skin and reduce the appearance of large pores.

The FDA-approved device is also effective against facial scarring, especially acne scarring, which can be a problematic issue for many people.

For more information, please visit https://www.averebeauty.com/blog and https://www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

