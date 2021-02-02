Senate Committee Schedule: February 2, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Tuesday, February 2, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman

T uesday, February 2, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

New Mexico Briefing on Federal Land Executive Orders

Stephen Robertson, Petroleum Basin Association

Ryan Flynn, NMOGA

Sarp Ozkan, Enverus

Dawn Iglesias, LFC

(667) Department of Environment, James Kenney, Secretary (Wan/Miner)

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(350) General Services Department (Jorgensen/Miller)

Ken Ortiz, Secretary

(341) Department of Finance and Administration (Nichols/Macias)

Debbie Romero, Acting Secretary

(280) Public Defender Department (Dick-Peddie/Chavez)

Ben Baur, Chief Defender

(333) Taxation and Revenue Department (Nichols/Montoya)

Stephanie Schardin Clarke, Secretary

Thursday, February 4, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(418) Tourism Department (Martinez, J./Perea)

Jen Schroer, Secretary

(419) Economic Development Department (Martinez, J./Perea)

Alicia Keyes, Secretary

(505) Cultural Affairs Department (Martinez, J./Perea)

Debra Garcia y Griego, Secretary

Friday, February 5, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

Capital Outlay

Review of 2021 Capital Outlay Requests and LFC

Staff Framework

Status of Outstanding Capital Funds and Projects

Steve Olson, Fiscal Analyst, LFC

Linda Kehoe, LFC Consultant

Monday, February 8, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(790) Department of Public Safety (Rabin/Jimenez)

Tim Q. Johnson, Acting Secretary

(770) Corrections Department (Rabin/Jimenez)

Alisha Tafoya, Secretary

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(550) Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission (Wan/Miner)

John R. D’Antonio Jr., State Engineer

(521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (Wan/Miner)

Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

(631) Workforce Solutions Department (Bachechi/Miller)

Bill McCamley, Secretary

(624) Aging and Long-Term Services Department (Klundt/Densmore)

Katrina Hotrum Lopez, Secretary

(805) Department of Transportation (Jorgensen/Jimenez)

Michael Sandoval, Secretary

Friday, February 12, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

Special Supplemental Deficiency and Information Technology Request and Appropriations (DFA/LFC Staff)

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 32 WILDLIFE CONSERVATION & PUBLIC SAFETY ACT (GONZALES/McQUEEN)

SB 67 FACILITIES FOR CLEAN ENERGY GENERATION (SOULES)

SB 82 RADIOACTIVE WASTE CONSULTATION TASK FORCE (STEINBORN)

SB 112 SUSTAINABLE ECONOMY TASK FORCE (STEWART)

SB 86 USE OF WATER FOR OIL & GAS OPERATIONS (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

SB 83 LOCAL CHOICE ENERGY ACT (STEINBORN)

SB 103 RESTRICTING USE OF NEONICOTINOID PESTICIDE (STEWART)

SB 113 WIRING FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEM (SOULES)

*SB 118 FOOD ACCESSIBILITY ACT (PIRTLE)

SB 68 CANVASSING BOARDS FOR CHILILI LAND GRANT (LOPEZ)

SB 101 AGRICULTURAL WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM (WOODS)

SB 126 WEATHER MODIFICATION PROGRAM (WOODS)

SB 132 PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS IN NEW HOMES (SOULES)

SB 85 LAND GRANT-MERCED ASSISTANCE FUND (STEFANICS)

All agenda items not heard will be rolled over to the next meeting but not necessarily in the order listed above.

For public participation send an email to SCONC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 1 at 3:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair

WEBCAST Only: 8:00 a.m.

Presentation to the New Mexico Senate Education Committee and the New Mexico House Education Committee by the Public Education Department Secretary, Ryan Stewart regarding re-opening of schools to in-person learning on February 8.

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

Carry over:

SB 94 STUDENT ATHLETE ENDORSEMENT ACT (MOORES/MAESTAS)

SB 107 CAREER READINESS SYSTEMS STATEWIDE (GONZALES)

SB 63 PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS IN NEW PUBLIC SCHOOLS (SOULES)

For public participation send an email to SEC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 2 at 3:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – 1:30 pm – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 90 CERTAIN OVERTIME PAY AS SALARY IN PERA (MUÑOZ)

SB 65 STUDY STATE DATA PERTINENT TO BRAIN INJURY (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 108 PERINATAL SERVICE PROGRAM (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 109 BRAIN INJURY SERVICE FUND (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 117 SOCIAL WORKER NEED & AVAILABILITY ASSESSMENT (ORTIZ y PINO)

*SB 74 PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER TERMINATION & RENEWAL (BACA)

SB 96 MATERNAL MORTALITY CASE REVIEWS (RODRIGUEZ)

SB 97 GUARDIANSHIP CHANGES (LOPEZ)

SB 99 TAX EXEMPT ORGANIZATION AUDITS (O’NEILL)

SB 102 DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME (PIRTLE)

SB 106 SURETY BOND FOR DRIVER EDUCATION SCHOOL (SOULES)

SB 114 MEDICAL AND GERIATRIC PAROLE PROCEDURE (O’NEILL)

For public participation send an email to SPAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Wednesday, February 3 at 8:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 55 SOCIAL, RACIAL & CULTURAL IMPACT STATEMENTS (SOULES)

SB 70 PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND APPROPRIATIONS (PADILLA)

SB 111 HIRE OF NM LICENSED SURVEYOR AND ATTORNEY (LOPEZ)

For public participation send an email to SIAC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Monday, February 1 at 3:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 8 LOCAL GOV’T AIR QUALITY REGULATIONS (WIRTH)

SB 10 REPEAL ABORTION BAN* (LOPEZ)

SB 75 STATE AGENCY DISCLOSURE OF SENSITIVE INFO (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

* SB 10: Due to high public interest we are implementing the following rules:

15 minute time limit for all Proponents.

15 minute time limit for all Opponents.

For public participation send an email to SJC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 2 at 5:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SM 1 TASK FORCE TO PROMOTE OUTDOOR CLASSROOM (HEMPHILL)

SB 100 MAJOR & MINOR PARTY BALLOT NOMINATIONS (ORTIZ y PINO)

SJR 3 ENVIRONMENTAL RIGHTS, CA (SEDILLO LOPEZ)

For public participation send an email to SRC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 2 at 4:00 p.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – 1:30 pm – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 20 TRANSPORTATION PROJECT FUND (GONZALES)

SB 22 VEHICLE DRIVERS YIELD TO THE RIGHT WAY TO BUS (GONZALES)

SB 24 PARITY OF REGULATION OF TELECOMMUNICATION (PADILLA)

SB 26 GROSS RECEIPTS TAX DEDUCTION FOR DATA CENTERS (PADILLA)

SB 34 DESIGN AND BUILD OF PROJECT DELIVERY SYSTEM (KERNAN)

SB 38 CLARIFY DEFINITION OF PHONE CRAMMING (TALLMAN)

SB 50 SEED COTTON TRANSPORT SPECIAL FUEL PERMITS (WOODS)

SB 52 EXTENDED UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS (O’NEILL)

For public participation send an email to SCORC@nmlegis.gov with your Name, Entity Represented, Bill #, For or Against and indicate if you wish to speak. The deadline to respond is Tuesday, February 2 at 10:00 a.m. You will be contacted by our Zoom Operator with the virtual meeting instructions.

