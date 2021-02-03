Portwell Expands Its Family of ANS Compact Desktop Network Security Appliances for SD-WAN Applications

New ANS-9142 and ANS-9141 integrates Intel QAT and DPDK, Design Ready for 5G and Wi-Fi 6

We designed and built the ANS Denverton series to help the small and medium business market segment meet the increasing speed demands of today’s WANs”
— Robert Feng
FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new ANS-9142/9141 network security appliance from American Portwell Technology, Inc. (https://www.portwell.com), utilizes Intel® Atom® C3338R 2C processor (the cost-effective ANS-9141) and C3436L 4C processor (the higher performance ANS-9142) (Formerly Denverton Refresh). Portwell’s ANS Denverton series is a compact desk- and/or wall-mount system designed with up to four CPU cores, up to 8x GbE ports and Intel QAT and DPDK support. Both appliances are designed and built with SD-WAN (SDN) applications in mind for deployment in 5G and IoT devices.

According to Frank Yeh, American Portwell Technology, Inc.’s project manager, the new ANS-9142/9141 features 8x GbE LAN ports, 1x RJ-45 Console; onboard TPM 2.0; 1x M.2 Key B slot (PCIe and USB 3.0 signals), 1x M.2 Key E slot (PCIe and USB 2.0 signal) for Wi-Fi 6 and 2x SIM slots are ready for, 4G/LTE and 5G; 1x M.2 Key M (SATA III) or 1x SATADOM, and optional 16GB eMMC 5.0; and 2x USB 3.0 ports.

Portwell’s new ANS-9141/ANS-9142 series of compact desktop network security appliances uCPE solutions have been optimized to run SD-WAN, next generation firewall, broadband bonding, network routers, VoIP, and much more.

Boost network performance and security to next level with Intel QAT and DPDK
Intel QuickAssist Technology (QAT) with Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) designed to enhance SD-WAN appliance efficiency, with higher packet throughput and fewer cables in installation. With integrated Intel QAT and DPDK, the network performance, security and efficiency are optimized in ANS-9142/9141 to be a more powerful and reliable solution.

With this new generation, ANS-9 Series, LED light is adopted in ANS-9142/9141 to better indicate the intensity of Wi-Fi signals. This can benefit users to monitor the status of each ANS system in a more efficient and logical manner. In addition, its compact design can be utilized as a desktop solution or put two ANS systems in one 1U rackmount for applications like data center.

Meets the Increasing Speed Demands of Today’s WANs
“We designed and built the ANS Denverton series to help the small and medium business market segment meet the increasing speed demands of today’s WANs,” says Robert Feng, senior product marketing director at American Portwell Technology, “so we included built-in support for as many as 8 GbE RJ-45 ports. At a mere 203 (W) x 150 (D) x 42 (H) mm, the appliances can be easily wall- or desk-mounted for quick and easy field maintenance. And as always,” Feng continues, “our customers not only benefit from the most up-to-date technology and features, but they also gain peace of mind from the long lifespan support (7+ years) inherent with every Portwell product.”


About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and a Titanium member of the Intel Partner Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.

Intel and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.

Frank Yeh
American Portwell Technology
+1 5104033354
About

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Fremont, California, American Portwell Technology, Inc. is an industrial PC company that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc. and is committed to high standards and engineering excellence. American Portwell's extensive product portfolio includes the manufacture of industrial embedded systems such as single-board computers, embedded computers, specialty computer platforms, rackmount computers, communication appliances, and human-machine interfaces. American Portwell provides both off-the-shelf and versatile custom solutions for applications in the medical equipment, factory automation, retail automation, semiconductor equipment, financial automation, artificial intelligence (AI), mission-critical and network security markets. Encouraged by American Portwell's compliance with such quality and environmental standards as ISO 13485, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, TL 9000 and RoHS process, partnered companies have taken advantage of our customer-oriented and dedicated engineering resource to satisfy their need for superior mechanical chassis, computer board design and modification, and specific system configurations, testing and assembly.

