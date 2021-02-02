Amdocs Enters into a Multi-Year Strategic Partnership Agreement with T-Mobile USA to Modernize and Accelerate Digital Transformation and Next Generation Hybrid-Cloud Operations

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership agreement with T-Mobile to accelerate T-Mobile’s digital transformation and next generation hybrid-cloud operations to support T-Mobile’s post-merger integration activities and unlock its operational synergies. Amdocs will empower T-Mobile to drive business growth, time-to-market agility, and operational efficiencies for existing and emerging services, including 5G.



As part of the engagement, Amdocs’ cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio, amdocsONE, has been selected by T-Mobile to provide its consumer and business customers with next generation communication and media services. Amdocs will also provide extended next generation hybrid-cloud operations in a multi-year managed services engagement for T-Mobile’s digital platforms covering hosting and automated operations.

“Amdocs has been a trusted partner of T-Mobile for many years and our new engagement will further enhance our strategic partnership and help us navigate through a complex integration and our digital and cloud transformation journey. This agreement elevates our partnership and will empower us to fulfill our 5G and growth strategy across all lines of our business,” said Cody Sanford, T-Mobile Chief Information and Product Officer.

“T-Mobile continues to lead with best-in-class technologies across its network to differentiate and deliver innovative services and exceptional customer experiences,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. “We are proud to be T-Mobile’s strategic partner, enabling the success of its merger as they accelerate their journey to the cloud by implementing our amdocsONE suite of cloud portfolio products and services.”

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020.

