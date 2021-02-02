Sweetheart deals for Valentine's Day & Spring available for getaways at Colorado's Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn

The Holden House Valentine Package includes your own signature teddy bear Each of the Holden House suites feature fireplaces and private baths The wrap around verandah is a perfect place to enjoy a relaxing stay at Holden House

A Victorian Valentine escape can be in your February and Springtime plans to take advantage of Holden House' romantic offers with a stay in Colorado Springs

Whenever your travels take you to Colorado Springs, the award-winning Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn offers historic charm and modern comforts.” — Holden House Innkeeper

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, located in one of Colorado Springs most historic neighborhoods, is known for its six romantic suites. With Valentine's Day and springtime fast approaching, now is the time to plan a getaway and take advantage of some amazing discount and add-on package deals. Several multiple night discount packages have been extended through April 2021 to save you dollars and get some much needed R and R. The recent challenges of staying at home, also offer an escape plan that will temporarily change your scenery and lighten your stay-at-home workload.

The two sweetheart deals include a Stay 3 nights with 3rd night free any nights of the week or the Stay 2 nights Sunday-Thursday and receive the 2nd night 1/2 off available all through April 2021. Both of these great money saving offers include the Holden House full gourmet breakfast, afternoon beverage and wine snack tray, fresh baked cookies and 24-hour coffee and tea service.

It's important to note that Holden House adheres to stringent standards, especially important during the current health concerns surrounding COVID-19. A guest at Holden House recently commented, "Due to Covid 19, they adhered to health and cleaning protocols. We were very comfortable and felt safe during our 3 night stay". The inn also received the "Inspectors Best of Housekeeping 2020" from AAA, giving guests an assurance of inspected and approved accommodations. For more details, visit the inn's COVID-19 update page where specific information is included on local activities and dining options in the area.

In addition to the discount packages, add-on packages include February's Bear-y Special Valentine Package with fresh long-stemmed roses, breakfast ensuite, sparkling cider, a Holden House Teddy Bear, signature embossed wine glasses and a rubber ducky. Other ongoing packages include a breakfast ensuite Romance Package, a Sparkle Package and a Massage for Two, with an additional package fee plus the room rate. Even if you're not able to getaway on Valentine's Day or during the month of February, you can reserve a future stay for your Valentine by booking now for later or purchase a gift certificate to present to your loved one in their Valentine package.

Valentine getaway video at Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn in Colorado Springs